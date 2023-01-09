Okarito Kayaks offer kayak rental or guided tours, so you can paddle up peaceful tributaries surrounded by virgin rainforest on Okarito Lagoon on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied

Travel has changed significantly over recent years, and not just because of that pesky pandemic. Travel has also changed because people are becoming more conscious of the impact their holidays can have - which is why more and more people are seeking out vacations that tread lightly.

So if you’re thinking about your next holiday, our new weekly series will help you find the inspiring visitor experiences where conservation, restoration and sustainability are key. There are even opportunities for hands-on fun, because doing good things feels good.

Ōkārito Kayaks & Gorse busters

Ōkārito is a peaceful village on the West Coast of the South Island, snug beneath the Southern Alps, and just 25km from Franz Josef Township. Here Ōkārito Lagoon flows gently across shallow wetlands into the wild Tasman Sea. That it is a haven for birdlife is one of the most compelling reasons to visit is the 3240ha lagoon, home to more than 76 different species of birds including the majestic kōtuku (white heron). For visitors keen to experience the region’s abundant wildlife, Ōkārito Kayaks offer kayak rental or guided tours, so you can paddle up peaceful tributaries surrounded by virgin rainforest.

But it’s not all pristine, because with humans, pests and weeds invariably follow. So in 2021, to make use of Covid-induced downtime, Gemma and Baz from Ōkārito Kayaks decided to do something positive and invited a few conservation-minded mates to go “gorse-busting”.

What they thought would be a small working bee saw more than 80 volunteers working for a week, weeding and cleaning more than 19km of shoreline. A second edition last April over an expanded area saw participants continue to give time and energy to help eradicate the prickly plants. Today Gemma and Baz are committed to an annual Ōkārito gorse-busting week, with the community lending boats and baches, while farmers and hunters help feed the crews. Musicians even provide entertainment. If this sounds like a bit of you, the third edition is set for March 27 to April 1, 2023 and is booking fast.

okarito.co.nz/gorsebusters

Eastwoodhill, The National Arboretum of New Zealand

Founded in 1910 by returned serviceman Douglas Cook, this 135ha tree library is a celebration of all things forest, with native and exotic trees all represented. Created to provide a safe haven for thousands of tree species, many of them rare, this property provides an arboreal ark in an increasingly fragile world. Spectacular in every season, it’s best if you take your time, and devote at least a full day to exploring the extensive paths and trails, and to immerse yourself in the pure forest air. Focused on conservation, education and research, there are many ways to support the vital work of Eastwoodhill. Whether you choose to donate your time or other resources, you’ll surely discover that when you embark on an altruistic ecological endeavour, you get back much more than you put in.

eastwoodhill.org.nz

Wild about Kaikōura

Kaikōura is renowned for its dazzling wildlife, from seals going about their languid lives, to charismatic megafauna like whales and dolphins, not to mention the boisterous birdlife. To share their fabulous fauna with visitors, Encounter Kaikōura offer two mind-blowing marine-based tours. Dolphin Encounter takes visitors out on the ocean to observe those magical creatures, and maybe even swim among them when the conditions are favourable. Or how about the Albatross Encounter, which includes a short boat ride to a seabird hotspot where shearwaters, petrels, penguins, gannets, skuas, terns and albatrosses can all be sighted, so keep your camera handy. The Encounter team is also committed to education, restoration and conservation and they give a percentage of each ticket to the Encounter Foundation, to support the terrestrial and marine environment for generations to come.

dolphinencounter.co.nz

albatrossencounter.co.nz

Kaikōura's Albatross Encounter includes a short boat ride to a seabird hotspot where shearwaters, petrels, penguins, gannets, skuas, terns and albatrosses can all be sighted. Photo / Supplied

Kāpiti Island Nature tours

Spread across 1965ha, Kāpiti Island is one of New Zealand’s best-loved nature reserves. It has a rich Māori history going back centuries and a short boat ride from Paraparaumu Beach sees visitors disembark at Rangatira Point, where the Barrett whānau welcome their manuhiri. Once landed, guides share knowledge, all the while ensuring guests experience a strong sense of manaakitanga, or hospitality. Opt for a day trip, or if you’d prefer an overnight stay, glamping is big on Kāpiti. There is a 1200-strong Little Spotted Kiwi population and a guided night walk offers one of the best chances anywhere in the world to spot one in the wild. Don’t forget your togs, because here you’ll find that rare thing in Aotearoa, a space where protected land, sea and estuary habitats are connected thanks to the Kāpiti Marine Reserve and Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve on the opposite mainland shore. And if a night or two isn’t enough for you, check out the month-long volunteer opportunities on Kāpiti facilitated each summer by The Department of Conservation.

kapitiisland.com

Sanctuary Mountain, Maungatautari

A prized native wildlife sanctuary in the South Waikato, this ancient ecosystem was recognised as a reserve in 1912, when steps were taken to protect the local plant and animal species. Since 2001 it’s been known as Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari and today this ecological taonga spreads across 3,400ha and is surrounded by a 47km of pest-proof fence. Within this gated community, New Zealand’s most endangered species live in peace, and not just birds, because bats, frogs, reptiles, tuatara and even giant wētā live here too. Visitors to Maungatautari can immerse themselves in the pristine natural environment, while learning about our indigenous flora and fauna and yes, you can lend a hand here too, whether it’s weeding, pest monitoring, track maintenance or hosting.

sanctuarymountain.co.nz

Sanctuary Mountain offers a safe haven for many of New Zealand's most endangered species. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Maunga Project

Taranaki is the iconic volcanic peak at the heart of this vibrant west coast region. With its luscious cloak of native vegetation, the forest is thick with awe-inspiring trees including kahikatea, tawa, tōtara, and rātā. The twisted “Goblin Forest” is especially beguiling, as is the bustling birdlife but, like so many areas of formerly pristine forest in Aotearoa, much of the native biodiversity is threatened by introduced predators, from wild goats to weasels, possums to stoats and rats. But don’t despair, because Taranaki Maunga was formed especially to protect the mountain from weeds and pest animals. Of course, you can simply visit the area to enjoy the creature features and forest, or you can lend a hand at one of the regular working bees, suitable for all levels of experience.

taranakimounga.nz

Give the Hauraki Gulf a helping hand

The Islands of Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf sure do look picturesque, but it takes a lot of hard work from kaitiaki, volunteers and supporters to keep the vegetation healthy and the native wildlife flourishing. So whether you want to simply experience the charms of these bush-clad beauties, or you fancy getting stuck in and doing some motu māhi, here are some island adventures to consider. And to sweeten the deal, you generally get a decent discount on your ferry fare when you lend a helping hand.

Tiritiri Matangi

Seventy-five minutes from downtown Auckland by ferry, Tiritiri Matangi was transformed from a farm into an open scientific sanctuary in the 1970s. A half-century later, all that determined conservation effort has seen the island come alive with native flora and fauna including North Island kōkako, tīeke (saddleback) hihi (stitchbird), kererū, kororā (little blue penguin) kiwi and takahē. Managed by DoC and Pest-free Hauraki Gulf, and thanks to countless hours put in by The Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi, this motu is reliant on an army of helpers who weed, plant, build, guide and conserve. They’re always keen to welcome newbies, but if that sounds too much like hard work, the island makes for a stunning day trip - Explore Group offers daily ferry sailings. exploregroup.co.nz

Tiritiri Matangi was transformed from a farm into an open scientific sanctuary in the 1970s. Photo / Scott Espie

Motutapu Island

Motutapu is the Hauraki Gulf’s oldest island, connected to the youngest, Rangitoto, by a causeway. Today Motutapu is a flourishing wildlife sanctuary with bush and forest looked after by squads of volunteers who plant, weed and work in the nursery. Workers head out most Wednesdays and Sundays with their packed lunches as well as their togs in case there’s time for a dip.

Island Extras

The Gulf islands of Rotoroa and Motuihe offer regular volunteer opportunities. although if volunteering isn’t up your alley, you could support an environmentally conscientious business instead. EcoZip on Waiheke Island is more than just a fabulous flight above pristine native bush which ends with a gorgeous guided walk back to base, because the owners have worked tirelessly to clear weeds, plant shedloads of native trees and control pests. Reflecting a growing demand for responsible tourism, EcoZip has also partnered with Waiheke Resources Trust and for just $4, visitors can offset all their ferry and vehicle emissions on the island by planting an eco-sourced native tree, which will leave a lasting environmental legacy that benefits the land and future generations.

ecozip.co.nz

On Waiheke island, EcoZip's owners have worked tirelessly to clear weeds, plant shedloads of native trees and control pests. Photo / Supplied

The Big Sustainability Series continues next week