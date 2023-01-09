Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Travel

First-timer's guide to staying fit on an over-indulgent holiday

4 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Ewan McDonald

Q. If the rivers and the airfares don’t rise, we’re contemplating a lengthy trip next year. We’re not gym bunnies but we like to keep moderately fit. Any tips?

A. Relax. This is not going

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.