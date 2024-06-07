Airports have issued a warning for passengers not to charge their phones in public ports. Photo / 123rf

You might want to bring a power bank on your next trip to the airport.

Rising concerns over airport charging points being used for malicious scams have urged airports to issue a warning to passengers.

Emily Stallings, co-founder of tech retailer Casely, says public USB charging ports are prime targets for cyber threats.

Unfortunately, hackers can now exploit these ports to install malware on phones and laptops.

The FBI’s Denver branch issued a warning on Facebook, “Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centres. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

Criminals use a technique known as “juice jacking”, which involves hackers tampering with ports, waiting for unsuspecting travellers to plug in. Once connected, the corrupted USB port can install software that locks devices, monitors keystrokes or exports personal data.

Charging at public ports can lead to identity theft and other forms of cybercrime.

This can result in identity theft and financial loss, since the stolen information can give access to online accounts, personal information, photos, bank details and more.

Unfortunately, unsuspecting travellers who are looking forward to a holiday may not notice the unusual activity on their accounts, making it difficult to secure their devices or contact fraud teams from abroad.

What’s worse, cybercriminals ensure there are minimal visible signs of tampering, making it hard to spot compromised ports.

Online security firm NordVPN notes that smartphones, particularly older Android versions, are common targets for this attack.

The FBI recommends taking precautionary measures and to opt for using power banks or electrical outlets instead of public ports. Travellers can also use USB data blockers, known as “USB condoms”, to prevent malware transmission.

Overall, vigilance is key, especially if you are travelling to a foreign city or country alone.

If you don’t have any option aside from public chargers, always decline data-sharing prompts, and keep devices updated by ensuring they’re equipped with the latest security features.