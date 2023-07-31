Phones and personal devices with chargeable lithium batteries come with a fire risk that the FAA wants to address.

Phones and personal devices with chargeable lithium batteries come with a fire risk that the FAA wants to address.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a surprise warning against flying with fully charged devices, citing overcharged lithium batteries as a fire risk.

“A full charge may increase the chances of a fire,” read the advice Tweeted by the FAA.

This piece of travel safety information comes despite many modern airlines offering USB charging ports for phones and personal devices within their cabins.

Last week the American aviation regulators published the PSA on their social media platforms and as a podcast episode titled ‘Fly Safe with Lithium Batteries’.

Tweeting a link to the FAA’s The Air Up There podcast, they warned travellers against charging devices to 100% full before flying.

Before getting on an airplane, do you charge your lithium powered devices to 100%? A full charge may increase the chances of a fire. If you won’t be using it on your flight why risk it? Learn to prepare your devices for a safe flight at https://t.co/y5CqWLYtE7. #podcast #PackSafe pic.twitter.com/xzg611Hfw5 — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 23, 2023

“A full charge may increase the chances of a fire. If you won’t be using it on your flight why risk it?” asked FAA’s fire safety branch manager Robert Ochs.

While the fire dangers posed by damaged or faulty lithium batteries are well known, Ochs said that short of turning them off completely, having a low battery reduces the risk of battery cells combusting.

“If [the battery is] at 30 per cent, say, or lower, it’s less likely to undergo thermal runaway and the reaction would be less severe,” says the fire safety manager.

While most devices are perfectly safe and stable. In some cases damaged battery cells can overheat and cause a fire. In some cases products have been recalled for being a fire hazard. In 2016 the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled after a fire breaking out in a Southwest Airlines plane. Subsequent investigation found that the devices had an inherent fire risk due to a poorly fitting casing. Despite the recall, the phones are still on the prohibited items list for passengers of Air New Zealand, Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia.

Several airlines banned the Samsung Galaxy Note phone from their cabins, following the fire risk warning. Photo / Solo Imaji, Getty Images

In the same year a Qantas flight from Los Angeles reported a fire caused by a phone trapped in the mechanism of a reclining seat.

Any device with a chargeable lithium battery is a potential fire risk. This is why you cannot place batteries or laptops into checked luggage.

The New Zealand CAA says that the FAA’s warning is warranted but has not issued any new advice to air passengers.

“While we don’t have specific requirements or guidance relating to the volume of charge, the advice from the FAA is accurate,” says Karen Urwin, group manager for Operations Aviation Security.

“Restrictions in New Zealand are designed to maintain safety and security as determined by our National Aviation Security Programme (NASP); wherever there are additional measures passengers may take to further increase safety and security, we welcome their cooperation.

The New Zealand CAA prohibits passengers from checking with devices in a plane cargo hold.

“To date and globally, there have been hundreds of occurrences in the air involving lithium batteries, including fatal accidents. Consequently, both lithium ion and lithium metal batteries are considered dangerous goods when transported by air.”

Batteries or devices such as earbuds and some trackers found in checked luggage will be removed and held at the airport for three to seven days. To reclaim your items, contact your airline.