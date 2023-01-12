Two passengers were injured when a powerbank caught fire on a Scoot flight to Singapore shortly after take-off. Video / Msia_Update

A flight from Taiwan to Singapore was grounded after a power bank caught fire while the plane taxied towards the runway.

Flight TR993 was bound for Singapore with 187 passengers on board, one of whom was quick enough to grab their phone when the power bank exploded, and start filming.

After igniting, the divide burned brightly and then filled the surrounding cabin with smoke. The cabin crew were praised for quickly making efforts to contain and extinguish the fire before it could cause further damage.

Two passengers allegedly sustained injuries from the initial combustion and inhaling the smoke.

After the incident was cleaned up, passengers were asked if they still wished to proceed with the flight. However, the Taiwan Transportation Security Board later decided to cancel the flight.

It remains unclear what caused the power bank battery to explode, however, portable batteries tend to fail in such a way after suffering damage that breaks the battery casing or causes the battery to swell.

Fuh bahaya betul!



Dua penumpang cedera apabila sebuah alat pengecas kuasa atau 'power bank' terbakar dalam satu penerbangan Scoot ke Singapura tidak lama selepas ia berlepas pada Selasa (10 Jan). pic.twitter.com/lDeljhCWMI — Malaysian Update🇲🇾 (@Msia_Update) January 11, 2023

Portable devices such as laptops, e-books and smartphones have become essential for many people, who take them along on travels. Portable battery banks allow these devices to be recharged on the go, without needing a power outlet.

According to New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority, power banks can cause issues when taken on flights.

“Power banks present a significant risk, particularly when they are used to recharge other devices,” reads the CAA website.

As a result, power banks must be carried on the plane and cannot go in check-in luggage, under any circumstances. This includes earbuds and hearing aid charging pods, which are considered a type of power bank.

Power banks are treated like spare batteries, the CAA states.

Additionally, passengers can take up to two batteries or power banks that exceed 100Wh but they must not exceed 160Wh. However, all items must also be approved by the airline you fly with.