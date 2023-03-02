Aircraft incidents are big news, so what is the real risk of air travel?

A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando was diverted to an airport in Jacksonville, Florida, after a battery from a passenger’s item caught fire in an overhead bin, airline officials said.

Flight 259 landed safely Wednesday afternoon and taxied to the terminal, the Florida-based airline said in a statement. Several people from the flight were taken to the hospital after feeling ill.

“There was a retired fireman that jumped up and the flight crew came in and they tried putting water on it and another guy went and got a bucket because I think the fireman reached in and grabbed it and they got it put out, but it took about 20 minutes.” passenger Kerri Arakawa told FirstCoast News.

The path of Flight 259, which was diverted to Jacksonville, Florida after a battery in a passenger's items caught fire. Photo / FlightAware

Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to the hospital initially, but more people started feeling ill as time passed.

Fire Captain Eric Proswimmer told the TV station they ended up taking 10 patients to the hospital.

Updates on their conditions were not available.

“We thank our crew and guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft,” the airline said.

The airline provided refunds and vouchers to passengers, and arranged for ground transportation to Orlando.

A similar incident also occurred earlier this year in January, when a flight from Taiwan to Singapore had to be grounded after a portable power bank exploded and caught fire. The plane was being taxied to the runway when the charging device set alight.

In that case, two passengers allegedly sustained injuries and the Taiwan Transportation Security Board decided to cancel the flight.

The New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority notes that “all spare or loose batteries [a category which includes wireless air buds and powerbanks] are prohibited from checked-in luggage.” They are permitted in carry-on bags as long as passengers abide by the restrictions set by the CAA and the airline they fly with. In 2022, Av Sec removed more than 190,000 batteries from passengers’ luggage.

(AP News) with additional reporting.