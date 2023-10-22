For solo travellers, proper preparation and following safety guidelines can reduce risks and ensure a safer journey. Photo / 123rf

Don’t let fear put you off taking a solo travel trip, here are six essential tips for staying safe while you’re having a blast, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart.

Often, travellers don’t discover they’ve been pickpocketed until after it’s happened — but I felt the hand the moment it was in my bag. I spun around in a sea of foreign faces, trying to find the perpetrator.

It was too late. My camera — with a SD card full of impossible-to-replace images of my four-day trek along the Inca Trail in Peru — was gone.

I felt violated, but deep down, I knew it was my fault: I’d been distracted by a street vendor offering $10 massages (aka post-trek bliss). I’d let my bag slide to the back of my hip. Worst of all, I was carrying a zipper-less purse with an easy-to-open flap.

Nearly 15 years later, this incident stands out not as an example of what can go wrong on holiday — but rather, as an anomaly. From trips to the Middle East to backpacking through Central America on chicken buses, it’s one of the only times I’ve felt unsafe as a solo traveller.

While worst-case scenarios can and do happen — particularly to women travelling solo — incidents of theft and assault are the exception rather than the rule. Provided you use your common sense and follow best practices, you can stay safe as a solo traveller.

Don’t let discomfort be conflated with fear

If travel TikTok were to be believed, solo travellers are frequently the victims of hidden hotel cameras, hackers stealing information through USB charging ports, and thieves breaking into rooms in the dead of night.

In reality, these videos are usually rooted in an effort to gain “likes” — not in reality.

“Feeling uncomfortable is not the same as feeling unsafe,” says Alexx Hayward, a Kiwi solo traveller who shares her adventures at Findingalexx.com. “Being some place new can feel uncomfortable and make you hyper-aware of everything around you. So, walking alone in a foreign country might feel scarier than doing the same thing in your hometown — even if it’s not more dangerous.”

She says the more you travel, the more you learn to distinguish behaviour that’s simply annoying (such as catcalls) from genuinely malicious hostile situations. However, until those instincts are honed, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of trusting your gut when you’re by yourself,” says Hayward.

Plan ahead

Do research on things such as closing times for public transit and checking reviews of places nearby. Photo / 123rf

While holidays with loved ones tend to be about embracing the zeitgeist of a moment, solo travellers may need to stick more closely to an itinerary.

“Knowledge is your friend. The more you know about a destination, the more you can avoid mishaps,” says Jen Ruiz, author of The Solo Female Travel Book. She recommended researching things such as closing times for public transit and checking reviews of accommodation for keywords like “safety” and “solo.” Also key? Sharing your itinerary and enabling location sharing with a friend or family member—the modern-day equivalent of signing a logbook with your intentions.

Keep pickpockets at bay

Money belts or bumbags are a traditional method to keep cash and passports secure. Photo / 123rf

“A money belt is still one of the best ways to keep extra cash stowed away and your passport secure, but they can be uncomfortable,” says Will Tang, a frequent traveller and the blogger behind GoingAwesomePlaces.com. Fortunately, Tang’s solution isn’t only practical — it’s also on-trend. “With a bumbag, you can keep your bag in front of you and if it’s low-profile enough, you can wear it underneath a jacket,” he says.

Use ridesharing apps

Ridesharing apps have built-in safety features like driver reviews and route tracking. Photo / 123rf

Ridesharing apps are now common around the globe. They can also be one of your safest transportation options. You’ll be able to see reviews for your driver, as well as their rego number. Maps on the app allow you to track whether your driver is taking you directly to your destination—and if they’re not (or if you feel unsafe) there are built-in emergency buttons. You can also share your real-time location with a trusted contact, adding another layer of security.

Don’t do anything that you wouldn’t do at home

The biggest safety risks have nothing to do with being alone on the road. Instead, they’re related to letting vacation brain take over and engaging in risky behaviour. I’m not talking about the sudden urge to skydive — but everyday actions (or inaction) that can lead to illness or injury.

For example, you’d never get in a car in NZ without fastening your seatbelt — yet tourists regularly slide into the back of taxis overseas without bothering to buckle up. Likewise, washing your hands before meals can prevent traveller’s diarrhoea — the most common illness to affect international travellers.

Believe in the kindness of strangers

Street smarts and openness are essential when connecting with strangers abroad. Photo / 123rf

Safety considerations for solo travellers are also highly dependent on your race, gender, age, sexuality and religion.

The good news? There are plenty of online travel communities where you can connect with others in your demographic to get destination-specific safety tips. However, take any advice with a grain of salt.

“Places are like people — just because I didn’t get along with a place doesn’t mean that you won’t,” says Ernest White II, host of travel series Fly Brother. “Be street smart — but also be open to the goodness in people. Despite the challenges that can come along with being queer or Black, I don’t generally find the world to be a dangerous place.”