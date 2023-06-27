Few things are better than finding a free Wi-Fi network while in a foreign city or airport.

However, travellers are being warned to think twice before connecting to an unknown Wi-Fi network, which could see them scammed for thousands of dollars.

Known as ‘Wi-Fi scams’, this type of fraud sees cybercriminals use free Wi-Fi networks as a way to lure unknowing travellers into providing personal and financial details.

They are typically set up in popular tourist spots, to tempt travellers who may not have data packages for their phones.

While most people are familiar with old-school scams like pickpockets or hiked-up taxi metres, many travellers aren’t aware of how their phones can be used against them by hackers.

In April, the FBI caused a stir after formally warning travellers to avoid free USB charging stations in public places.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centres,” the FBI said.

Almost two-thirds (74 per cent) of British travellers weren’t aware of Wi-Fi scams, according to data company, Geonode.

Michael Bisona, a cyber expert from Geonode said taking a few steps can go a long way to avoid cyber scams.

“Staying vigilant and adopting a proactive approach to online safety is the key to safeguarding oneself from the evolving threats of cybercrime,” he said.

5 Tips to avoid cyber scams while travelling

1. Prioritise Trusted Networks

Sometimes, you just need to connect to a password-free network, even if it’s more vulnerable. If this is the case, prioritise ones that are associated with reputable cafes, businesses or hotels, as they will likely have better security measures in place. If you are at the establishment, ask a staff member for the network name, to ensure it’s a legitimate network.

2. Avoid Sensitive Activities

When connected to a public Wi-Fi network, avoid using any websites or apps that require you to enter personal or private information. This includes shopping online, banking online or accessing confidential information. Instead, wait until you have a trustworthy, secure internet connection.

3. Keep updated

Make sure your device’s apps and software are updated, as these updates often include security measures that fight common or recent security breaches. This will minimise the risk of being exploited.

4. Enable Two-Factor Authentication

This measure is an important part of digital security, not just while travelling but during day-to-day life. As the name suggests, this requires users to complete a second verification step before they can access a platform like Facebook or a bank app. Examples of verification include a code sent to your phone via text or email.

5. Monitor your account

Travelling around a new country or city can be a wonderfully distracting experience, which not only makes people more vulnerable to scams but less likely to notice when it happens. Therefore, it’s important to regularly check your bank account and social media profiles while abroad for any suspicious activity.