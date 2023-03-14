A disturbing note found in a plane toilet sparked a massive emergency during a United Airlines flight on Sunday.

Flight 3613 was carrying 65 passengers from Newark Airport, New Jersey, to Burlington International Airport in Vermont that afternoon. However, 20 minutes before landing, the pilot was alerted to a threat.

Authorities did not detail the type of threat but a passenger on the flight told news outlet WPTZ that “someone left a note”.

After the pilot notified air traffic control, the airport launched a major emergency response. The plane landed around 4.30pm and was directed to an isolated spot on the tarmac, where passengers were kept on board with limited information.

The FBI, Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, the Department of Homeland Security and local police, responded and by 6.30pm, K-9 units boarded the plane to sweep the cabin, according to travellers. The dogs sniffed the cabin areas as well as each seated passenger, said Vermont state senator Phil Baruth, who was a passenger.

Baruth told WPTZ “someone left a note”.

Passengers were then allowed to disembark the aircraft but could not take any of their belongings.

“It feels unfair on one hand that someone left a note and ruined everyone’s day. Obviously someone a little deranged,” he said.

“On the other hand, authorities here handled everything perfectly and at no time did I feel unsafe.”

Another passenger, Melissa Jones, told WPTZ the situation was unsettling but she was able to hide it for the sake of her children.

“It was scary. I had to stay calm because of my kids,” she said.

No one was arrested and no credible threat was discovered, according to authorities,. An investigation is ongoing but acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad stressed all people were safe.

“What we have here is a safe group of people. We have a safe plane. We have a safe airport. We have procedures that were followed and we have a successful outcome,” he said.

Earlier this month a man tried to open a United Airlines plane door during a flight and stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken spoon.

Union bosses have proposed arming flight crew with Tasers and providing more comprehensive self-defence training.