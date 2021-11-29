Soutwest Airlines passenger performs 'No Diggity' at New Orleans Airport

One passenger treated fellow fliers to a performance, but viewers wondered; where are the masks? Photo / Mike Vadala

One passenger treated fellow fliers to a performance, but viewers wondered; where are the masks? Photo / Mike Vadala

Amidst stories of passengers punching flight attendants, going on rampages and clocking up prison sentences for abuse, a refreshingly joyful passenger video has gone viral but one detail left viewers confused.

The video shows passengers waiting at Gate B7 in Louis Armstrong International Airport, New Orleans for a delayed Southwest Airlines flight.

According to Facebook user, Mike Vadala, who posted the original video, Southwest Airlines staff said anyone who wanted to ask a question would have to sing a song.

One confident passenger didn't just take them up on the joke; he seemed to knock it out of the park, grabbing the loudspeaker microphone and performing Blackstreet's 1990s R&B classic "No Diggity".

Southwest employees at the NOLA airport put up a sign at the counter that said “If you ask a question, you have to sing a song.”



And then this happened…. #NoDiggity pic.twitter.com/UAxwvSnrCF — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 28, 2021

The three-minute rendition, complete with impassioned dance moves, soon had fellow passengers clapping and singing along.

There was just one issue with the video posted on Twitter; not a single mask was in sight.

Something dozens of viewers were quick to observe and condemn.

"Why wasn't anyone wearing a mask?" wrote Pat Schwenk.

"Not a single mask in sight. Typical for the South," added Sanjeev Gupta.

Since masks are federally mandated at airport gates, others commented that the lack of masks meant the video was "BC — Before Covid".

"Just cause a video is posted now doesn't mean it was taken now," wrote Alicia M.

Sure enough, the original video of the passenger's performance dates back to 2017 and has more than 17 million views.

Many users said the light-hearted performance was typical with Southwest Airlines, whose gate agents and cabin crew have made headlines in the past by dancing on the tarmac and holding 'gate games' to distrcact passengers during delays.