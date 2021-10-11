United Airlines' passenger rampage caught on TikTok

TikTok account 'starcadearcade' has captured the actions of a passenger that had him removed from a flight. Photo / Starcade Arcade

A passenger's less than gracious exit from a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles has been captured for the world to see in a viral Tiktok.

The series of videos were taken by fellow passenger Alexander Clark and posted to his VR gaming company's TikTok account.

The first video starts with an audio voice-over saying "you won't believe what happened on my flight" and shows what appears to be the middle of an argument between a flight attendant and an unidentified man.

The man then begins yelling, swearing and, eventually, shoving the flight crew and fellow passengers.

A follow-up video explains that the fight started after the man refused to stop using his phone or keep his mask on before takeoff.

"I will find your name, date of birth, and address," the man says. "I will know your social security number before I get off this plane. On my daughter."

The passenger then stands up, pushes another passenger out of their seat and onto the ground, and moves towards the attendant, asking her what "the law's gonna do."

When a second passenger comes to assist the attendant, the man says to "mind his business" or he'll "break your neck."

A third passenger mentions being "two hours late," suggesting the flight delay, as he tries to calm down the unruly passenger. At this point, Clark is seen to be recording and has the phone knocked from his hand, ending the recording.

However, in a follow-up video, viewers see what happened after this. Clark is threatened by the man and third passenger and told to delete the video.

When Clark walks away, the man stands up and shouts to the rest of the passengers: "let's go to jail 'cause I'm the only [N-word] that's on this plane that's fit to go to jail."

He then asks why people are recording him and Clark privately notes that the police later came to escort the man and his cousin off the flight.

Clark's first video currently has over 3.5 million views and over 15,000 comments, with most voicing disbelief at the man's actions.

Many made light of the man's repeated claim he 'didn't want to go to Cali', the flight's destination.

"Man there's easier ways to not go to Cali," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer adding, "you don't want to go to Cali? But you're on a flight going to Cali?"

Other commenters brought attention to the fact that his actions were considered a federal offence.

"Do people not understand that these are FEDERAL charges when they get spicy on a plane," one person wrote.

"Welcome to the no-fly list," another noted.