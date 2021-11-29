Blizzard traps 60 in Yorkshire pub with Oasis cover band

Tan Hill Inn is Britain's highest pub on the Pennine way. Photo / Getty Images, Danny Lawson

Sixty pub goers and an Oasis cover band were trapped by severe snows in Britain's highest pub for three days.

On Friday, occupants of Tan Hill Inn were forced to sleep on the floor, after Storm Arwen closed roads across the Yorkshire Dales. Spirits remained high, considering the unplanned lock in.

At 528m above sea level, Tan Hill is a high point in the Pennine Way walk, the UK's most popular long distance trail. The pub on the border between Cumbria and County Durham is well known among hikers and bikers on both sides of the hills.

However storm disruption and power cuts saw the A66 closed, trapping pub goers on the moors.

Staff reported that almost a meter of snow fell overnight on, blocking visitors in.

20 guests were forced to sleep on the pub floor in the snowbound lock in. Photo / Tan Hill Inn, Facebook

Pub worker Anya Harnett said that they had to find space for 20 people to sleep on top of 40 guests, who were booked to stay the night.

"We're all making the best of the situation," she told the BBC. "Everyone is welcome to stay as long as needed, we've got enough supplies to keep people warm and fed."

When guests tried to leave on Saturday morning, they discovered they were snowed in.

"There was no way of getting out," she said.

Those trapped in the pub were treated to an extended set by trapped tribute band Noasis and an impromptu pub quiz. However, as the second night drew in the visitors were wondering when the lock in would end.

Wonderous wall of snow: Pub goers were trapped for three days by storm Arwen. Photo / Tan Hill Inn, Facebook

There was no break from the wondrous wall of snow. The world was gripped by what appeared to be a low-budget British comedy, unfolding in real time.

Patrons were treated to Karaoke, films and plenty of pub food. Fortunately the pub stocks up for the winter. Snowbound lock ins are not unheard of, with a group being

However the musicians were a great help at keeping cabin fever at bay with 90s soft pop music.

"They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else," pub-owner Mike Kenny told the Yorkshire Post.

Thankfully on Monday evening the cover band reported that they were alive, well after rescue from the Kendal Mountain rescue. "Noasis has left the building"

#noasis have left the building! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to Mike, Nicola and all of the staff, Kendal Mountain Rescue and thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue - it's been emotional! #Snowasis https://t.co/V5gsfOEHL0 — Noasis Oasis-Tribute (@NoasisOfficial) November 29, 2021

Noasis told Rolling Stone Magazine they are considering the name change to Snowasis.

"We've had such a good time meeting new friends, getting to know new people,"

publican Nicola Townsend told the New York Times.

"We can't wait for the movie adaptation," they said.