A retired couple have sold everything to sail around the world. Photo / 123rf

They might be living off a capsule wardrobe, but that’s just one con in a sea of pros.

Retired American-Italian couple, Grace and Jerry Grady, jumped on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the next three and a half years travelling the world aboard one of the world’s two luxurious residential cruise ships in operation, the Villa Vie Odyssey.

The voyage sailed last week, May 30, in Belfast, and is set to visit 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents.

While the initial cost may seem daunting, a closer look at the numbers reveals a more affordable and appealing option for those seeking an alternative lifestyle.

The couple previously lived in the United States, where the average cost of living per year is around US$60,000 ($98,000), depending on the state you live in.

Meanwhile, aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey, they paid an annual fee of US$43,435, which includes unlimited food and soft drinks, alcoholic beverages at dinner, free Wi-Fi and medical checks (excluding medicines and procedures).

Additionally, 24/7 room service, weekly housekeeping and bi-weekly laundry service ensure a convenient and enjoyable stay for all guests.

The couple say the outlay is absolutely worth it - they are spending as much as they would living in a house, but they are getting to tour the world.

“You don’t have bills, expenses, insurance etc,” says Grace. “It is also a much easier way to travel than trying to book separate trips and flights ourselves.”

The Gradys are seasoned cruisers and avid wanderlusts. This is not the first time they have planned to live exclusively aboard a ship, since they are one of the hundreds of passengers seeking a refund from the cancelled three-year Life at Sea Cruises trip last November.

In preparation for the three-and-a-half year journey, they have been living on a rental property in Grace’s homeland, Sicily, two years ago, and have been living off a limited range of clothes since they sent several suitcases ahead to the cruise ship.

The couple reportedly sold almost everything, from their house in the States to their most valued belongings, to fund their lifelong dreams of cruising around the world.

Grace shared with Euronews, “In the end, we sold most of our belongings to friends. I’ve been wearing the same clothes every day and washing them by hand each night.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to see the world. I want to get this thing going,” Jerry said.

Now the long wait is over: the couple finally set sail on May 30 and are currently in Cobh, Ireland.

Villa Vie Odyssey is one of two residential cruises in operation today. Photo / Supplied

If you think this is the lifestyle you want, passengers on the Villa Vie Odyssey can indulge in a luxurious journey starting at US$89 per person per day for indoor cabins, US$119 for outdoor cabins and US$199 for balcony cabins.

This is significantly cheaper than the other residential ship currently in operation, The World, whose annual costs start at a staggering US$2 million.

For those considering a long-term commitment, the Villa Vie Odyssey also offers the option to purchase a cabin outright. Prices start at US$99,999 for an inside cabin, with monthly fees of US$1750 to cover board, while the stunning balcony cabin comes with a higher price of US$299,999 with a monthly fee of US$3999.

Even with these ongoing costs, the financial burden can be more manageable compared to the average house deposit in the United States, which ranges from US$20,000 (Michigan) to US$80,000 (California). This doesn’t include mortgage repayments, bills, or daily expenses like food and transport.

The couple have expressed their goal of finishing the full three-and-a-half year stay on the cruise but if they suddenly decided to leave the seas and settle on land again, they can give six months’ notice to the cruise firm, because the itinerary is split into 16 segments of between 35 and 120 days and works on a pay-as-you go basis.

However, the Villa Vie Residences is set to be an “endless” cruise, as the journey will start over again once the trip finishes in November 2027.

Passengers who want to invest in a cabin and become full-time cruisers for the rest of their lives are welcome and encouraged, as the ship will be replaced every 15 years.

With a carefully timed itinerary to guarantee sunny skies, the Villa Vie Odyssey offers a delightful cruise experience. The ship, constructed in 1993 and recently overhauled, features eight decks, three restaurants, five bars and lounges, and a wraparound promenade.

Onboard amenities include a pool with two jacuzzis, a spa and fitness centre, an extensive entertainment line-up, a pickleball court, an interactive culinary centre and a library. The voyage is made even more exciting by the opportunity to visit 13 out of the 14 Wonders of the World.

Would you commit to a life at sea?