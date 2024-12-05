The Deluxe King oceanfront room is adorned with distinct cultural motifs and plush furniture. Photo / Marriott Bonvoy
As one of Marriott International’s two premium accommodation offerings on Samoa’s main island of Upolu, the conveniently located resort officially reopened its doors in October after a lengthy renovation costing close to $17 million.
The walls of Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort, located right by Samoa’s only international airport, carry the history of thousands of family holidays and couples retreats in them.
Having originally opened as Aggie Grey’s Lagoon Beach Resort and Spa in the mid-2000s, the Sheraton brand took over the resort’s reins more than 10 years ago. Since then, the resort has been given an extensive US$10 million ($17m) facelift, closing its doors at the onset of the pandemic to strip and refresh rooms, details and amenities for a new generation of more mindful travellers.
Visitors are beginning to return to the resort just as construction winds down and the finishing touches are added. Most notably, staff hosted Chogm 24 delegates for a leaders retreat in October.
Samoans are eager to welcome more people back to their home after a tough few years, so now’s the best time to say talofa - again - to one of this paradise of a country’s largest and most luxurious hotels.
Situated on an expansive 90-hectare property immediately to the left of Faleolo International Airport, the resort is a quick 10-minute drive from the terminal on the island country’s 55km/h open roads.
Perfect For: Couples on a romantic holiday, families travelling with young ones, an older crowd seeking a base for sightseeing, or friends after an island getaway. The staff are fully aware of the importance of catering to various groups of travellers, so the property has a host of set-ups and arrangements to enhance the guest experience, including a Kids Club for children and a casino for adults ready to try their luck with a bit of extra cash in hand.
First Impressions: Touching down on a late-night flight, there was little to see out the window until our driver pulled into Entrance Rd, lined with the flags of dozens of Commonwealth countries. Even after landing so late, we had staff awaiting our arrival to check us in and help with our things. The reception desk is shaped like a traditional va’a (boat), and the lack of doors and walls in the central foyer, which bears features of a Samoan fale (home), make the meeting space welcoming and easy to navigate. An array of Samoan art lined the walls, and it was clear from the polished floors and spotless decor that anything considered slightly antiquated had been ditched and the look brought up to date.
The room: The beachside resort has 133 guestrooms - including six generously sized suites - but you’re more likely to think there are fewer when you’re here. The buildings that house the rooms extend outwards from the centre via a pair of two-storey wings, making your stay here a more intimate affair by spreading guests across the waterfront property. The rooms face the oceanfront, providing a sense of peace and serenity as palm trees gently blow in the wind.
I stayed in a Deluxe King room, although these can be arranged with two Queen beds for the same price. The bed came equipped with soft sheets and four luxurious pillows (a Sheraton standard), the customary coffee and tea box was stocked, and the storage space was generous, making it easy to keep the room tidy and organised during my stay. All rooms have a private balcony, which became the perfect place to enjoy a morning cuppa and a book before starting each day.
Bathroom: The bathroom is about a quarter of the size of the rooms, providing ample space for guests. Tiled floors continue from the main room, with a mix of wooden tones and sandy interior colours mimicking the breathtaking natural beachfront mere steps away. Plenty of towels are available for the walk-in shower, with a hairdryer to use and the standard amenities included in case you’ve left anything at home.
Facilities: The resort’s lagoon-style outdoor pool has a swim-up bar for ordering food and drinks, and the on-site casino plans to open soon. The Kids Club provides babysitting services and activities for young ones, while a Janet’s gift shop sells authentic, Samoa-made products ranging from lavalavas to coconut jam. The Manaia Polynesian Spa is a short walk from the rooms and offers plenty of treatments, a 24/7 fitness centre, and a sauna under a lush canopy of trees. There’s also access to high-speed Wi-Fi so you can stay in touch with the rest of the world; this has been upgraded to connect wherever you are on the property.
Food and drink: Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort has three restaurants for guests to dine at during their holiday, and room service is also available over the phone. Apolima Fale starts the day with buffet breakfasts until 11am, and the space is also used for cultural performances and siva afi (fire knife dancing) shows on Friday evenings. Solent Bar, located in the lobby, has an appealing food menu for snacking moments and a selection of wines, beers and cocktails. The jewel in the resort’s hospitality line-up, South Pacific Restaurant, is open from 6.30pm every night and offers local delicacies such as oka within its globally inspired menu.
In the neighbourhood: While you’ll need to sort transport to get around the island, nothing can be considered too far away on Upolu. If you’re keen to get out and about, explore the neighbouring villages on foot, or go kayaking or cycling, ask to talk to one of the resort’s on-site tour guides, or hire your own car to reach attractions like To Sua Ocean Trench near Lotofaga (about 90 minutes) and the Giant Clam Sanctuary by the village of Savaia (about 30 minutes).
Samoa’s largest island, Savai’i, can be spotted from the resort’s beachfront. With a population of less than 50,000, days on Savai’i are even slower and locals closely follow a more traditional way of life. To unlock more opportunities during your visit, take an early-morning ferry from Mulifanua Wharf for a day trip to one of the grandest Polynesian islands. You’ll dock at Salelologa, where taxis and rental cars are available. The Alofaaga Blowholes are a popular destination for visitors only a 30-minute drive away from here; so are the old village ruins from the 1905 Mount Matavanu eruption at the Saleaula Lava Fields, which may take up to an hour to get to.
Accessibility: The resort - which lies on flat land - is fully accessible and disability-friendly, with ramps, wide pathways and a selection of carefully planned rooms. Entrances to the resort’s amenities, including the restaurants, pool and conference rooms, have also been updated so people with disabilities can use them.
Sustainability: The resort says it is actively transitioning to a more sustainable service, with the renovations complementing new initiatives. Recent changes have seen the hair and body wash moved into reusable bottles and recycling bins introduced into the rooms; removing single-use plastics like water bottles is next on the list.
Price: Prices begin at 440 WST ($273) a night for a standard guest room, with the choice of either a King bed or two Queen beds. Six limited suites are also available; these start at 549 WST a night for a standard suite, and 749 WST a night for the large suite. Marriott Bonvoy members get a special discount.