Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort sits against the shore of a breathtaking 90-hectare property. Photo / Marriott International

Location: Entrance Rd, Mulifanua, Samoa.

Situated on an expansive 90-hectare property immediately to the left of Faleolo International Airport, the resort is a quick 10-minute drive from the terminal on the island country’s 55km/h open roads.

Perfect For: Couples on a romantic holiday, families travelling with young ones, an older crowd seeking a base for sightseeing, or friends after an island getaway. The staff are fully aware of the importance of catering to various groups of travellers, so the property has a host of set-ups and arrangements to enhance the guest experience, including a Kids Club for children and a casino for adults ready to try their luck with a bit of extra cash in hand.

Step through the open doors of the idyllic, newly renovated Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort. Photo / Marriott International

First Impressions: Touching down on a late-night flight, there was little to see out the window until our driver pulled into Entrance Rd, lined with the flags of dozens of Commonwealth countries. Even after landing so late, we had staff awaiting our arrival to check us in and help with our things. The reception desk is shaped like a traditional va’a (boat), and the lack of doors and walls in the central foyer, which bears features of a Samoan fale (home), make the meeting space welcoming and easy to navigate. An array of Samoan art lined the walls, and it was clear from the polished floors and spotless decor that anything considered slightly antiquated had been ditched and the look brought up to date.

Poles supporting the covered walkways between the main building and rooms are lined with traditional wood carvings. Photo / Marriott International

The room: The beachside resort has 133 guestrooms - including six generously sized suites - but you’re more likely to think there are fewer when you’re here. The buildings that house the rooms extend outwards from the centre via a pair of two-storey wings, making your stay here a more intimate affair by spreading guests across the waterfront property. The rooms face the oceanfront, providing a sense of peace and serenity as palm trees gently blow in the wind.

I stayed in a Deluxe King room, although these can be arranged with two Queen beds for the same price. The bed came equipped with soft sheets and four luxurious pillows (a Sheraton standard), the customary coffee and tea box was stocked, and the storage space was generous, making it easy to keep the room tidy and organised during my stay. All rooms have a private balcony, which became the perfect place to enjoy a morning cuppa and a book before starting each day.

Ocean-facing rooms have panoramic views from their private balcony. Photo / Marriott International

Bathroom: The bathroom is about a quarter of the size of the rooms, providing ample space for guests. Tiled floors continue from the main room, with a mix of wooden tones and sandy interior colours mimicking the breathtaking natural beachfront mere steps away. Plenty of towels are available for the walk-in shower, with a hairdryer to use and the standard amenities included in case you’ve left anything at home.

Sandy-hued interiors remind guests of the tropical attractions outside the air-conditioned rooms. Photo / Marriott International

Facilities: The resort’s lagoon-style outdoor pool has a swim-up bar for ordering food and drinks, and the on-site casino plans to open soon. The Kids Club provides babysitting services and activities for young ones, while a Janet’s gift shop sells authentic, Samoa-made products ranging from lavalavas to coconut jam. The Manaia Polynesian Spa is a short walk from the rooms and offers plenty of treatments, a 24/7 fitness centre, and a sauna under a lush canopy of trees. There’s also access to high-speed Wi-Fi so you can stay in touch with the rest of the world; this has been upgraded to connect wherever you are on the property.

Food and drink: Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort has three restaurants for guests to dine at during their holiday, and room service is also available over the phone. Apolima Fale starts the day with buffet breakfasts until 11am, and the space is also used for cultural performances and siva afi (fire knife dancing) shows on Friday evenings. Solent Bar, located in the lobby, has an appealing food menu for snacking moments and a selection of wines, beers and cocktails. The jewel in the resort’s hospitality line-up, South Pacific Restaurant, is open from 6.30pm every night and offers local delicacies such as oka within its globally inspired menu.

The South Pacific Restaurant is the Mulifanua resort's signature establishment. Photo / Marriott International

In the neighbourhood: While you’ll need to sort transport to get around the island, nothing can be considered too far away on Upolu. If you’re keen to get out and about, explore the neighbouring villages on foot, or go kayaking or cycling, ask to talk to one of the resort’s on-site tour guides, or hire your own car to reach attractions like To Sua Ocean Trench near Lotofaga (about 90 minutes) and the Giant Clam Sanctuary by the village of Savaia (about 30 minutes).

Samoa’s largest island, Savai’i, can be spotted from the resort’s beachfront. With a population of less than 50,000, days on Savai’i are even slower and locals closely follow a more traditional way of life. To unlock more opportunities during your visit, take an early-morning ferry from Mulifanua Wharf for a day trip to one of the grandest Polynesian islands. You’ll dock at Salelologa, where taxis and rental cars are available. The Alofaaga Blowholes are a popular destination for visitors only a 30-minute drive away from here; so are the old village ruins from the 1905 Mount Matavanu eruption at the Saleaula Lava Fields, which may take up to an hour to get to.

The heavenly To Sua Ocean Trench is one of Samoa's most well-known sights. Photo / 123rf

Accessibility: The resort - which lies on flat land - is fully accessible and disability-friendly, with ramps, wide pathways and a selection of carefully planned rooms. Entrances to the resort’s amenities, including the restaurants, pool and conference rooms, have also been updated so people with disabilities can use them.

Sustainability: The resort says it is actively transitioning to a more sustainable service, with the renovations complementing new initiatives. Recent changes have seen the hair and body wash moved into reusable bottles and recycling bins introduced into the rooms; removing single-use plastics like water bottles is next on the list.

Price: Prices begin at 440 WST ($273) a night for a standard guest room, with the choice of either a King bed or two Queen beds. Six limited suites are also available; these start at 549 WST a night for a standard suite, and 749 WST a night for the large suite. Marriott Bonvoy members get a special discount.

Contact: For more information visit marriott.com

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based digital producer and editorial assistant for the Herald who covers lifestyle, entertainment, and travel.



