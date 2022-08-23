ROOM CHECK

Sara Bunny stays at Samoa's Taumeasina Island Resort

Location: Apia, Samoa. The hotel is a short drive from the capital city, and about 45 minutes' drive from Faleolo International Airport.

Style: Corporate and expansive, with the feel of a high-end international hotel chain. As the hotel NZ PM Jacinda Ardern stays at during official visits to the island, you know it has all the mod cons.

Price: From $760 Western Samoan Tala (about $450 NZD) per night.

First impressions: Beyond the slightly officious barrier arm at the top of the hotel drive, the lush gardens with established palms and hibiscus plants help to bring the tropical resort vibes. The front entrance is bright and spacious, with the broad turning circle out front always bustling with comings and goings.

We were treated to a welcome song and fruit drink, check-in was seamless, and staff happily walked our luggage to our rooms.

The bright and spacious reception area in the main building. Photo / Sara Bunny

Rooms: I was in a ground-floor Oceanview Hotel Room. With the bed and the bathroom the main features, it was one of the more compact options at the hotel, but was big enough for easy manoeuvrability. A bench space behind the bed included cupboards and a small fridge, and the fruit in a woven basket with a handwritten welcome note was a lovely touch.

An Oceanview room at the resort. Photo / Taumeasina Island Resort

There was a small television set mounted on the wall should you need TV with your ocean views. Beyond the sliding doors at the foot of the bed, the outdoor patio in front served as the lounge space, and the sea vistas and garden greenery either side made it an inviting spot to sit with a drink.

With either a front patio or private balcony, each Oceanview room has a sunny space for outdoor lounging. Photo / Sara Bunny

Other room options at the sprawling complex include Deluxe Double Oceanview rooms and two to three-bedroom Waterfront Villas.

Bathroom: The pale tiles, glass divider between toilet and shower and chic black vanity splashback gave the bathroom a modern, wet room feel. The spacious shower had both rain head and standard attachments and great water pressure.

The stylish Oceanview Room bathroom with luxurious rain head shower. Photo / Sara Bunny

Hotel branded toiletries included individual bottles of bath gel, shampoo and body lotion.

Food and drink: Three restaurants and two bars are spread out around the large communal area in the main building. Menus cover off everything from pizza and pasta to hearty salads, with local favourite oka (raw fresh fish cured in lime juice and coconut milk) a popular choice too. Don't miss barbecue night on Thursdays, where staff fire up the hot plates and deliver generous serves of your choice of meats and seafood, with a range of salads.

The buffet breakfast has a range of cooked options including scrambled eggs and sausages, as well as fresh fruit, deli meats and cereals.

The bar area in the main building. Photo / Sara Bunny

Entertainment is all part of the experience, with guitar players gently strumming at breakfast and a lively bar area in the late evenings. If your room is near the main building, be aware that you may hear noise from the bar until around 11pm. If the excellent "Cindy of Samoa and her Boys" are performing the after-dinner show, you know you're in for a hilarious night.



Facilities: The hotel has a small gym and spa, tennis court, extensive green space and a kids playground for littlies to run around in. There are two large pool areas with plentiful deck chairs for lounging, and a sandy, manmade beach area with kayaks for hire. There is also a ballroom and conference spaces. The free wi-fi was hit- and-miss in my room but better in the lobby, although other guests seemed to have no problem.

The waterfront path is popular with joggers. Photo / Sara Bunny

In the neighbourhood: The artificial "island" is connected by a causeway to the mainland, and is only five minutes' drive from central Apia. There is a sign on the reception desk with a timetable for regular shuttle rides into town.

Family friendly:There are regular kids' programmes on offer, including basket-weaving and siva (dance) workshops, children's movie nights, and nannying services available.

Lush established gardens give a tropical vibe. Photo / Sara bunny

Accessibility: There are two mobility-friendly suites available, with accessible bathrooms and features.

Contact: taumeasinaislandresortsamoa.com