First impressions: Encore Broadbeach isn’t just another GC skyscraper, but rather an impressive piece of architecture that — yes — manages to marry its “Miami meets Marrakech” subtropical influences. It’s the sort of place you’ll know you’ll make friends back home feel jealous about. Sophisticated without being showy; luxurious without being ostentatious.

Encore Broadbeach’s design blends Miami and Marrakech influences, creating a unique subtropical aesthetic. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

Rooms: Across 88 spacious two and three-bedroom apartments, whatever floor and whatever configuration, you’re unlikely to go wrong. For a start, the suburb of Broadbeach isn’t one of those places where you’ve got good views out only on one side. Indeed, chances are you’ll be combining seascapes with stunning skyline, waterways and hinterland vistas. Our two-bedroom apartment on the ninth floor had those views (with sunrise and sunset particularly magic) as well as a full kitchen with island, a dining and living area, and a washing machine and drier. And as anyone who’s travelled with small children can attest, discovering you’ve got your own washing machine and drier on holiday is a near-euphoric moment for the parents.

Bathroom: Two bathrooms (one of them an ensuite) and both elegant in clean-lined, grey-marbled tiles. Amenities from the Australian-made-and-owned Biology Smart Skincare range.

Every apartment at Encore Broadbeach boasts stunning views of both the coastline and hinterland. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

Food & drink: While there’s no on-site restaurant, if you want to dine in you can either make use of your kitchen or the swanky poolside barbecue facilities on the second floor. During our four nights, if we weren’t cooking at the apartment we were sampling places like the enormous Kurrawa Surf Club with its 230-degree views, as well as the floating Holy Ship seafood restaurant near the former Palazzo Versace hotel (now the Imperial). Both highly recommended.

Facilities: “Swanky” is an easy descriptor of Encore Broadbeach’s barbecue area, but once you see those sleek curves, dining booths, oversized plants, rock gardens, brass taps and all the earthy-toned tiles, you could just as easily swap in “sleek”, “chic” or even “glamorous”. The heated lap pool was a hit with the kids, as was the spa for the adults, not to mention the gym and the sauna. And yes, very much “Miami meets Marrakech” in aesthetic.

The pool area features chic, Miami-inspired design elements, making it a favourite spot for all ages. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

In the neighbourhood: Two minutes on foot from cafes, five minutes from Kurrawa Beach and only five minutes by car from one of Australia’s most iconic malls, Pacific Fair.

Family friendly: Totally, with a highchair and a port-a-cot waiting for us in our apartment when we checked in.

Guests can easily explore Pacific Fair, one of Australia’s most iconic malls, only a short drive away. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

Accessibility: Well lit, with ramps and lifts, and a reception happy to speak with guests who may have additional requirements.

Sustainability: Architecturally designed to maximise natural light, and with balconies with twin openings to bedrooms and living rooms to utilise cool ocean breezes.

Contact: reception@encorebroadbeach.com.au