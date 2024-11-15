Queenstown Marathon: Everything you need to know

When

The main running events start on Saturday, November 16 between 7.30am and 1pm.

7.30am - 10km Start

8am - La Roche Posay Half Marathon Start

8.20am - NZ Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon Start

1pm Kids Run Start





How to get there

Address: Queenstown Events Centre, Joe Oconnell Drive, Frankton, Queenstown

From Queenstown Airport, you can take the Orbus public bus, bus line 1 and stop at Frankton Terminus. From there it’s around a 12-minute walk to the Queenstown Events Centre. You can take the same bus route if staying in accommodation downtown.

You can pay for Orbus using a Bee Card or cash. The easiest way to purchase and top up one is at Queenstown Airport or online.

If you want to walk straight there from the airport, it will take you around 22 minutes.

Where to stay and eat

Crowne Plaza Queenstown is located centrally and has spectacular views of mountains and lakes. It’s also conveniently located on the Orbus bus line 1 service.

If you’re after luxury and peaceful surroundings, the five-star Rees Hotel is a good option. It sits on the shores of Lake Wakatipu and features elegant rooms, apartments, and lakeside residences, many with private balconies and panoramic views of the lake and Remarkables mountain range - and award-winning dining.

Budget travelers might opt for the Tahuna Pod Hostel, which offers a slightly bigger bed than your average hostel and is comfortable.

For munching, Devil Burger is a must-visit for gourmet burgers, perfect for carb-loading. Vudu Café & Larder offers healthy, hearty breakfasts and excellent coffee to fuel your run. For post-marathon celebrations, head to Botswana Butchery for a fine dining experience or Blue Kanu, known for its creative Asian-Pacific fusion dishes. And for something sweet, try the iconic Cookie Time Cookie Bar.









Road closures

Temporary road closures will affect Lower Shotover/ Domain Road Intersection, Shotover Street, Malaghans Road, Centennial Ave, and Sugar Lane will also have restricted access.



