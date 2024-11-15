Queenstown Marathon: Everything you need to know

More than 12,500 are expected to run today at the 2024 Queenstown Marathon, the highest number of participants in its 10-year history.
Against stunning mountain ranges, lakes, gardens, and towns, it’s easy to see why the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon is so popular amongst thousands of runners and spectators. From race course details to where to get the best food in the area, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Queenstown Marathon.
What
The event caters to abilities and distances with four race options: the 42km Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 10km, and the 3km Kids Run.
Runners will get to see some of the best sights Queenstown Lake District has to offer, starting at the Millbrook Resort and then passing through Arrowtown, Lakes Hayes, Shotover River, Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown Gardens, and finishes at the Recreation Centre.