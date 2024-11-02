Huge turnout for this year’s event

Thousands of runners were out pounding the streets for the Auckland Marathon and related events on Sunday morning.

Organisers said 17,000 people were taking part – the highest number in 10 years.

Nearly 10,000 people were seen running on Auckland’s streets this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

Of that, 3000 runners were taking part in the full 42km marathon, which kicked off at 6am.

That course ran through Devonport, over the Harbour Bridge to St Heliers Bay and back to Victoria Park in the central city.

Another 14,000 registered runners were signed up for other events, including a half-marathon, an 11km traverse, a 5km run and a kids’ marathon.

Auckland Marathon said it was the largest turnout since 2014, with 62% of the participants running the event for the first time.

They hoped to raise $600,000.

- RNZ