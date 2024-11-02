Auckland Marathon regional director Amy MacCormack said they have seen running “explode” in popularity, especially among young Kiwis.
“It’s amazing to see thousands of people keen to challenge themselves across one of the five distances on offer at the Auckland Marathon,” she said.
Most full-marathon runners will be men (71%) but keep an eye on the women, whose participation is up 4% since last year.
There is also an almost perfect split between male and female runners (51% vs 49%) across all five marathon events.
Almost 20% of runners will travel from other regions for the event, mostly from Waikato, Wellington and Canterbury. One third of the marathon runners are from outside Auckland and 6% are flying from Australia.
Celebrities to watch out for
Hot on the heels of the Sydney Marathon, podcast and TV personality Brodie Kane will be running the half marathon. The 38-year-old is the co-founder of Solo Girls Run Club, a running club for women, and an ambassador for running shoe brand Hoka.
William Waiirua will also be running, as he does every day. On October 6, the TV and social media personality marked 4.5 years of running a minimum of 5km daily. In the past 19 months, he’s hit a minimum of 10km per day.
Where is the best place to watch the Auckland Marathon?
Spectators are spoiled for choice when picking a pretty waterfront spot to watch runners go by. However, organisers have revealed their favourite spots.
At Smales Farm, you’ll get to watch runners from every event, bar the 5km, jog past.
Those watching marathon runners should park up at Teal Park, a lesser-known grassy patch by Mechanics Bay, just on the corner of the waterfront. Or, head to St Heliers beach where you can park up at a cafe and watch runners at the “turnaround point”.
The finish line at Victoria Park will be busy with supporters and participants and it’ll also be where you find the most smiles and a celebratory atmosphere.