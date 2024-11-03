Advertisement
Updated

Auckland Marathon 2024: Harbour bridge sees plenty of action after man requires CPR, rogue tyre narrowly misses group

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Organizers said 17,000 people were taking part in the Auckland Marathon, the highest number in 10 years. Video / Alex Burton

The Auckland Harbour Bridge saw plenty of action during the largest Auckland Marathon recorded to date, with one runner requiring CPR after a medical event while another group narrowly missed being hit by a rogue car tyre.

Nearly 18,000 runners and walkers registered for the 2024 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon - the largest amount in the event’s 33-year history.

An Auckland Marathon spokesperson has confirmed one athlete suffered a medical event about 8.40am and was treated immediately by the on-site medical team.

“The athlete was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Out of respect for the athlete and their family, organisers will be making no further comment.”

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald she saw fire engines, an ambulance and a police car race past her in a hurry about 1km before the harbour bridge - and thought there must have been a crash.

“As I got to the very top ... I just saw a guy.”

The witness said emergency services were trying to surround the man with a white sheet so runners passing by could not see.

“There was an older gentleman on the ground. Nobody was touching him, they weren’t doing CPR actively, but he looked very grey.

“He didn’t look okay and he was just lying on his back. There was a group of people around him [including] two or three runners.”

Nearly 18,000 runners and walkers registered for the 2024 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon - the most in the event’s 33-year history. Photo / Alex Burton
She said runners passing by were told by emergency services to right to the edge of the bridge and stay away from the scene.

Other runners who passed the scene took to social media saying they saw the man getting CPR.

Meanwhile, one witness has described the terrifying moment a loose tyre off a nearby car was flung onto the marathon’s harbour bridge section of the course, narrowly missing a group of five runners.

Bevan Carbines, who was participating in the half marathon, said he had just reached the top of the bridge and started his descent when the tyre appeared from his right and began hurtling toward a group of runners.

Carbines said he shouted out to the group, but they could not hear him before the tyre narrowly missed them and slammed into the side of the bridge.

Runners at the Auckland Marathon in Auckland this morning. Photo / Alex Burton
“It bounced off the left side of the bridge and sort of came back in front of me,” he said.

“I kind of sped up because I could see that this thing was going to head back down the bridge ... [I] quickly ran toward it and grabbed it and then just put it on its side so it would stop rolling before I kept on going.”

Carbines said the tyre - which looked like it had come from a sports car - had picked up momentum from hitting the bridge and would’ve sped down the hill if he had left it, endangering other runners.

He said if the tyre had hit the runners from behind on their ankles or feet, “they would’ve [been] ploughed”.

“It was definitely very crazy ... it happened in a split moment,” he said.

Auckland Marathon said they were aware of an incident involving a loose car tyre entering the course.

“The car was heading southbound on the harbour bridge in one of the two lanes that remained open to traffic when its wheel came loose. The tyre avoided all runners.”

The harbour bridge was open to traffic both ways throughout the event, but two southbound lanes were closed for runners.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) earlier said there was southbound congestion after a “vehicle breakdown”.

“The Auckland Marathon congratulates all runners and walkers that took part in today’s biggest-ever event, and thanks all those involved in making the event a success, from the hundreds of volunteers to the dedicated medical team,” a marathon spokesperson said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

