However, it was Reefton Distilling Co that claimed “Best in Class”, the highest honour awarded.

The competition, now in its 17th year, attracted more than 1300 entries from 47 countries, judged via a double-blind tasting process by nearly 300 spirits enthusiasts. It’s also the world’s only international spirits competition judged exclusively by consumers.

All entries were assessed using glasses specifically designed to enhance the accuracy of aroma and flavour evaluation, and each spirit was scored on aroma, taste, and finish.

In addition to the design award, Reefton Distilling Co also impressed judges in the taste categories, picking up Gold for its Little Biddy Classic Gin and a Double Gold for its Amber Little Biddy Gin.

Reefton Distilling Co founder and chief executive Patsy Bass said the result was “beyond exhilarating”.

“We’ve been dancing around high-fiving in the office,” she said.

“Every win is a reflection of the people behind the scenes, the quality of our ingredients, and our deep connection to this place we call home.”

Patsy Bass, founder of Reefton Distilling Co. Photo / Supplied

The distillery also won an Innovation Award for its unique pounamu filtration process, where untouched West Coast rainwater is passed through a specially designed filter containing greenstone gifted by Ngāti Waewae, incorporating wairua (spirit) of the region.

“To me, the very spirit of the West Coast is pounamu,” she said.

“We wanted to always do our best by people, place and the planet.”

Bass said the design of the award-winning bottles was inspired by the West Coast landscape.

“It’s got the botanical motif, which is just a nod to our rainforest and the products that we use in it.”

The West Coast's natural landscape inspired the award-winning design. Photo / Supplied

Bass said she wanted to change people’s perspective on the West Coast and what it can achieve.

“The West Coast is an amazing region, with lots of resilient, tenacious people,

“Don’t be surprised that we can do cool stuff.”

The distillery will launch its first whisky later this year.

The whisky will be a limited release, with just 1000 bottles available exclusively by ballot.

Heath Milne, Development West Coast’s chief executive, said the distillery’s recent haul of awards was a proud moment not just for Reefton, but the entire region.

“This shows the world what the Coast is capable of,” he said. “Reefton Distilling Co. is part of a growing list of world-class West Coast exporters.”

“Our lush green pastures, fertile soil, and clean, clear water give us the best ingredients in the world. But it’s the hard work and innovation of our entrepreneurs that turn those natural advantages into award-winning food and drink.”

As for Snoop and Dre?

“They’re welcome to come and visit Reefton anytime,” Bass laughed.

“If they bring the juice, we’ve got the gin.”

Jazlyn Whales is a multimedia journalist based in the Christchurch newsroom.