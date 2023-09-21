A night in your hometown can be relaxing if you play your cards right. Photo / Supplied

A night in your hometown can be relaxing if you play your cards right. Photo / Supplied

I’ll be the first to admit that, compared to the glamour of boarding a plane to a destination far away, staycations can feel a little, well, lame.

Part of travel’s thrill is wrapped up in the novelty; new sights and foods, language and architecture. Another major factor is the way physical distance helps create mental or emotional distance from our everyday stressors.

Of course, our digital devices mean a family member or work deadline is only a message or email away. Yet, there’s something about putting an ocean or time zone between us that eases the pressure to respond, at least as quickly as we typically would.

But what if one could summon such a feeling, just 2 kilometres away from their office, in the heart of the city they lived?

Well, I managed to do such a thing in August, during a stay at Pullman Auckland, a stone’s throw from my daily commute, all thanks to two key steps.

The first is to ditch your devices.

From the 3 pm check-in until the 11 am check-out the next morning, my phone was fully off. Okay, it was dead, because I’d forgotten to pack a charger. But the benefits still applied, whether it was a voluntary digital detox or not.

Sure, I couldn’t take photos or set an alarm, but I also couldn’t be distracted by messages from friends or family that really weren’t urgent and could wait a day.

Now, not everyone can fully switch their phone off, or should. We can, however, turn on aeroplane mode or, if you’re with someone, only have one phone between you. Just let important people in your life know, or, as I did, drop off the grid and realise how non-essential your device really is sometimes.

The second is to get a massage.

I know, it’s absolutely a luxury activity but so is taking a holiday or staying in a hotel. And my goodness is it a worthwhile one.

This could be a treatment offered at the hotel’s on-site spa (we opted for a dreamy aromatherapy massage at Pullman’s Luxe Spa) or an independent place nearby, such as Spring Spa or Saint Beauty. Or honestly, it could even be a Grab-one deal for an affordable massage spot.

What matters is being in a dark, warm room, having your weary muscles expertly kneaded into a deep state of ease; something that immediately makes your everyday life feel several time zones and a handful of oceans away.

Outside Pullman Auckland, on the corner of Waterloo Quadrant. Photo / Supplied

Location: On the corner of Waterloo Quadrant and Princes St, it’s opposite Albert Park, near Chancery Square and Shortland St.

It’s far enough away from Queen St that you’re a little removed from the downtown foot traffic, but close enough to easily walk to Auckland Art Gallery, Aotea Square, the Civic, or the Sky Tower in five to 10 minutes.

Check-in: After tossing the bellman our car keys, we walked straight through to the front desk, collected our room keys and headed up to the room, all within minutes. The Pullman is five-star and you can tell it from how attentive and helpful the staff are.

First impressions: The Pullman gave off a luxurious air before we even stepped foot inside. Two large lion statues stand on either side of the glass front doors, which a crisply suited bellman opened as we made our way up the steps. In the lobby, the marble-topped tables and gilded mirrors, plush armchairs and copper accents felt like a modern take on 1920s sophistication.

Room: Just like the lobby, our room was done in a slightly opulent, moody style, with thick navy carpet, marble-topped cabinets and gold detailing. As an Executive King Suite, we had a lounge area, complete with a desk (featuring USB ports to charge devices), a small armchair and a long velvety settee, which was the perfect place to curl up with a drink after dinner.

A room at Pullman Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A large flat-screen TV rested on a cabinet, which had cups, coffee mugs, a large selection of teas and Nespresso pods and machine.

A door separated the lounge from the bedroom, which featured a classic hotel bed, with crisp white linens and four marshmallow-like pillows. On the 11th floor, the view from the large windows (one in the bedroom and one in the lounge) was vast but much more romantic at night, illuminated by the city lights.

Bathroom: The bathroom was snug, with enough space for a toilet, a single sink and a combined bath and shower. Green points for large refillable bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash instead of small plastic bottles.

Food and drink: Breakfast is usually my favourite meal but at the Pullman, a pre-dinner cocktail at the lobby bar was easily the highlight. This was partly due to the jovial bartenders who suggested new cocktails to try or twists on our usual order. And partly because the hotel was hosting a high school ball, which meant we got to watch dozens of teens shuffle past in a parade of sequins, tulle and slightly too large suits.

For dinner, Tapestry Grill & Bar had an impressive selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes alongside classic seafood and steak options. The waiters were the perfect amount of attentive and the wine list had a fantastic pinot noir, however, the bright lighting and groups of families enjoying the convenience of a restaurant in the hotel meant it wasn’t quite as romantic as the rest of the hotel.

For breakfast, we thoroughly enjoyed a buffet breakfast with all the usual suspects such as pastries, cereals, fresh fruit and bread as well as eggs, pancakes and baked beans.

Pull up a chair and grab a drink at the bar. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: For those looking to sweat and reset, the hotel has a gym, 25-metre heated indoor pool, spa and sauna, while business folk can book 16 function rooms, including the ballroom. However, it’s the Luxe Spa (and particularly the 60-minute aromatic massage) that was the real highlight of our stay. My recommendation? Book a treatment for when you arrive. While we checked in on Friday afternoon with minds still spinning with work-week stress, after 60 delicious minutes, all thoughts of deadlines or drama felt worlds away and we were well and truly in holiday mode.

Wi-Fi: All guests receive free, high-speed Wi-Fi, which was easy to log in using my surname and room number.

Accessibility: The hotel itself is wheelchair-friendly and two rooms can accommodate wheelchairs or mobility devices.

Price: Prices start at $279 per night for a Superior King Room, while the King Executive Suite is $460 per night.

Contact: For up-to-date prices and information visit PullmanAuckland.co.nz