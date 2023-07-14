Residents have been evacuated from an Auckland central apartment with smoke coming from it as six fire trucks rush to the scene.
Residents could be seen standing outside their apartments on Waterloo Quadrant just before 6am, while a large team of firefighters went inside to investigate.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crews rushed to the site after a fire alarm was set off.
“On arrival there was smoke in the building, and we have a second alarm attendance there currently,” he said.
“So we’ve got six crews in attendance at the moment.”