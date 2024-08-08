2) The window and aisle seats are paid for while hoping no one takes the middle seat - typically the option for couples or friends.

Stealthy.

On Friday, the 26-year-old travel-trend victim took to Reddit and said she had no choice when she was allocated a middle seat on a new flight after her first one cancelled as a result of a medical emergency.

Instead of being understanding of the situation, the passenger sitting next to her reacted rudely and said she was “not meant to be sitting here, anyway”, the original poster (OP) claimed on the popular subreddit Entitled People.

The OP continued: “The woman ... asked me, ‘Did you use one of those third-party websites to book your flight? It’s so frustrating when people cheap out to inconvenience others’”.

The woman’s story, which gained more than 12,000 upvotes and 600 comments, received a strong reaction from Redditors, with many shocked at the couple’s behaviour.

“Like a toddler having a tantrum,” read one comment with more than 1000 upvotes about the woman’s response to the OP.

“How entitled and shows she rarely travels. Every flight is full these days, especially long ones,” commented another user.

How did the travel trend become popular?

It’s been around for a while - cozzie livs could be partly to blame. But the trend took off online after a TikTok video by @ndainternet was posted in 2023. It has been viewed well over 2 million times.

Why is it a problem?

It may seem harmless. But there are plenty of risks.

If you’re travelling solo, the success of the trick depends on the seats being refundable. Many of them aren’t: it depends on the flight, the airline and its policies.

On a full flight, it’s arguably unfair. As the OP of the Reddit post pointed out, “It’s not the other person’s fault”.

And then there’s the respect issue. As one user wrote online, “It’s not very nice, is it?”