3 things you should never do on a plane, according to a flight attendant

It may be a way of life for Kiwis and Aussies but you should give going barefoot on a plane a miss – especially if removing socks and shoes in the toilets, according to part-time flight attendant Sean Price.

“Generally speaking, any substances you come in contact with in that lavatory are probably undesirable, and we tend to see those same feet reappear in the cabin sometimes on armrests, sometimes on table trays,” Price told CTV News.

Especially if it’s a long-haul flight, the chances of cross-contamination increase as “there’s lots of opportunity for substances to build up”.

Don’t take your seatbelt off (unless you really have to)

The increase in reported incidents related to turbulence has been a timely reminder to leave your seatbelt on – unless it’s essential to take it off, like when using the toilets.

In those only-when-necessary moments, it’s best to “limit the time that you’re walking around the cabin”, Price advises.

If needed, loosen the belt to make it more comfortable – but keep it on.

Don’t leave behind warm clothes

Everyone’s threshold for tolerating colder temperatures is different – and not all airlines offer blankets, Price tells CTV News.

Emergencies can also happen at any moment, so it’s better to “dress in layers”.

“If we were to land in Toronto and we had an emergency and we had to evacuate the aircraft, you’re going to evacuate ... wearing flip-flops and shorts and a tank top – and it’s negative 25 [degrees Celsius] in Toronto,” Price says.