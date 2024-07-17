Tourist’s lewd behaviour with statue sparks outrage in Italy

A woman has outraged the people of Italy after she performed lewd acts on a statue of a Roman god in Florence.
Photos of the incident have been shared widely on social media after they were posted on the popular Instagram account @welcome_to_florence on Wednesday.
In the first photo of the two, an unidentified tourist appears to be straddling a statue of Bacchus, the Roman god of wine, and kissing it. In the second, she seems to imitate a sex act.
The bronze statue is located in the Borgo San Jacopo area, close to the famed Ponte Vecchio bridge. The original 16th-century work by Giambologna resides in the Museo Nazionale del Bargello.