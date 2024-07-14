Because of this, she ended up missing her initial flight.
What’s worse, Viscomi shared that the authorities claimed her visa expired. She said she had to go to Cambodia to extend it, however, after she did so, the airport staff told her she “didn’t get the right stamps and I was here illegally”.
“Immigration is saying that they could charge me £320 [$677] on top of the flight cost because I’ve overstayed my visa,” Viscomi explained, “My 60-day visa had run out for Thailand, so I had to go to the Cambodia border to extend my visa.”
Stressed and fearing for her safety, she had to reach out to Thai immigration and the UK embassy to get her case sorted out, spending hundreds of pounds.
“I just want to go home — it seems like more and more problems keep arising,” she shared.
Because of the nature of her work, she was unemployed then, and while the case was taking place, she remained unemployed. The expenses got worse, so much so that her sister needed to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her travel expenses.
After the long procedures, Viscomi safely left Thailand on July 9.
“I never thought a tear would be such a problem for me,” Viscomi told Kennedy News.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office recently released new passport warnings for tourists travelling from United Kingdom, including a warning regarding damaged passports which stated, “If your passport is damaged you must replace it. You may not be able to travel with it. HM Passport Office will consider your passport damaged if: you cannot read any of your details, any of the pages are ripped, cut or missing, there are holes, cuts or rips in the cover, the cover is coming away, or there are stains on the pages (for example, ink or water damage).”
IndiGo Airlines issued a statement through a representative, claiming the company followed protocols in regards to Viscomi’s case. It advised travellers to familiarise themselves with the air travel guidelines, which differ from country to country, to ensure a smooth journey and avoid unnecessary complications.