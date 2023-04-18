Travellers share what it's like at the exclusive party hot-spot in Thailand. Photo / @mesu_diye, @kovacskristof0803, TikTok

The secluded party spot on the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand, known as Eden Garden, has become a legendary destination for backpackers seeking a unique and unforgettable experience.

Tucked away in a magical cove with a stunning beach, this secret bar is only accessible after a boat trip or a two-hour trek through the snake-infested Thai jungle. Its exclusivity and word-of-mouth reputation has made it a must-visit for adventurous travellers in search of the ultimate party.

Felicia Winston, a backpacker who heard about the secret bar while looking for the “jungle experience party”, told The Sun her journey to Eden Garden was an adventure in itself.

“Determined, I left the group and set out on my own. I eventually found what I was looking for - a small wooden stand that had a piece of cardboard hanging off it that said boat to Eden. The price of transportation was 300 baht (NZ$14).”

The Garden of Eden party is an off-the-beaten-track hotspot in Thailand. Photo / Google Maps

She recounted the treacherous boat ride with no safety standards as being “dangerously full”.

Upon arriving at the cliff-side bar, visitors are made to walk along a precarious walkway, where accidents are supposedly common and can result in serious injury.

Nevertheless, the allure of the party is undeniable. Videos posted online show backpackers dancing in the packed bar, while others prefer to relax on the rocks or along the beach, taking in the thudding sounds of music and disco lights visible in the distance.

According to fellow travellers and locals, Eden Garden is a party unlike any other, and it’s completely free to enter. However, there is one important rule - all visitors must take off their shoes before entering.

One visitor on Reddit described it as “the greatest secret of the Thai islands” and wrote: “The atmosphere is awesome, and there is always a really great crowd here. The Eden Garden Party is held every Saturday and Tuesday and is one of the best psychedelic-themed events I have ever been to.”

However, there are also warnings about the potential dangers of the party.

Some have described the chaos that can ensue when the bar gets overcrowded.

“The space simply wasn’t big enough for a crowd that size, and it kept getting bigger and the boats kept dumping more and more... people,” recounted one Reddit user.

“This all culminated in multiple injuries at the party. I saw multiple people get hurt, including one girl who broke her ankle.”

The bar is open until 12pm the following morning and visitors typically stay to watch the sunrise. Photo / Eden Garden, Facebook

In addition to overcrowding, getting back from the party can also be a challenge. Boozed-up partygoers who wander into the jungle alone at night can often get lost trying to find their way back to the boat taxi.

One Brit TikToker who shared his experience of boarding the boat said, “It seemed so dodgy. We were literally going into complete darkness, but we just went along with the journey, and it took about 25 minutes. Eventually, we made it and trekked some more to get to the location.

‘[I] ended up staying there about six hours... I left alone, so I spent the next half an hour trying to find where the boat was. Thankfully luck was on my side, and I made it to the right place.”

Despite the risks, Koh Phangan’s reputation as a party destination has been bouncing back after taking a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Full Moon Party, a famous event on the island, returned this year and saw 50,000 travellers flood in, providing a much-needed boost to local businesses and tourism.