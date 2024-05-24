Head to India's hidden gems, from Hampi's ancient ruins to Araku Valley's family adventures.

If you’re looking for a holiday in India that’s far removed from popular tourist haunts, there’s an off-beat experience for every type of traveller, writes Poonam Binayak

India’s classics are classics for a reason — from the enchanting backwaters of Alleppey to the breathtaking architecture of Taj Mahal and Hawa Mahal and the dynamic cities of Mumbai and Delhi, it is impossible for any traveller not to find something that captivates their senses. Yet, beyond these well-trodden paths lie lesser-known treasures that are void of tourism overload and equally rewarding.

READ MORE: First time to India? Why a luxury cruise is the best way to travel

For relics and ruins: Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, and Hampi, Karnataka

For that trip in a time-machine feeling, visit the 16th-century ruins of Orchha spread along the banks of River Betwa in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, or the Unesco World Heritage Site of Hampi in Karnataka, boasting historical treasures dating between the 7th and 16th centuries.

The former has sites blending Mughal and Rajput aesthetics like Raja Mahal and Jahangir Mahal within the Orchha Fort complex that come to life during an evening sound-and-light show. Meanwhile, the structures that visitors should not skip at the latter medieval town — once the capital of the powerful Vijayanagara empire — include the Vijaya Vittala complex featuring music stone pillars and a massive stone chariot, and the Royal Enclosure that houses the ruins of majestic palaces belonging to the royal families of that era.

The best way to explore these ruins is on foot, so wearing practical footwear is recommended.

Hampi was once the capital of the Vijayanagara empire, boasting a rich collection of ruins and temples. Photo / 123rf

For family vacations: Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Less than four hours by fast train from the city of Vizag, Araku Valley — sitting at nearly 900m above sea level in the Eastern Ghats mountain range — is a nice blend of energetic and laid back. Here, family-friendly pursuits look like waterfall hikes in the valley, toy train rides and mesmerising meanders through the rose garden at Padmapuram Gardens, and a moderate trek up to the 700m Ananthagiri Hills to explore the 150-million-year-old Borra Caves dripping with spectacular limestone formations. Then there are cultural attractions to keep your holiday fun in balance. Visit the Tribal Museum to gain insights into the lives of indigenous tribes, and delve into the region’s coffee history and varieties at the Coffee Museum.

Araku Valley, known for its lush greenery, has a train that offers scenic rides through the hills. Photo / 123rf

For art and architecture: Shekhawati, Rajasthan, and Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Once the epicentre of the formidable Chola empire, Thanjavur in the South India state of Tamil Nadu offers an endless maze of opportunities for architecture and art lovers. Stand stupefied at the 11th-century Brihadeeswarar Temple, a Unesco treasure with Dravidian style of architecture. To get a sense of the town’s strong arts and crafts scene, wander down South Street, where artisans craft Tanjore paintings and bobblehead dolls, or sign up for a full-day guided tour that will escort you to see these masterpieces being made and includes a visit to a bronze-casting workshop.

Up north, in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, wind through the jaw-dropping courtyards of the endless heritage havelis or grand mansions of Marwari traders. They are a riot of colour, alive with murals depicting daily life and folklore. Don’t miss the Kamal Morarka Haveli Museum and the 19th-century Bhagton ki Choti Haveli in Nawalgarh and Chokhani Double Haveli in Mandawa.

Shekhawati is famous for its intricately painted havelis, many of which date back to the 18th century. Photo / 123rf

For outdoor adventures: Northeast India

As popular as India is among international travellers, the country’s northeast comprising eight states — Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura — is usually overlooked. But for those in search of outdoor adventures, this region of snowy peaks, clear rivers and lush jungles ticks all the right boxes, and then some.

If you are a paddler, explore the quiet nooks and crannies of India’s cleanest river — Umngot in Dawki town of Meghalaya, aboard a kayak; or explore the small islands dotting the Loktak Lake in Manipur by boat. Thrill-seeker? Drop in to one of the Class II or IV rivers, such as Teesta River in Sikkim or the Brahmaputra (aka Siang River) in Arunachal Pradesh on a rafting trip, taking one day or more to test your mettle against the chilly water and rapid currents. If you are a hiker eager to lace up your shoes, choose the moderate three-day Dzukou Valley trail in Nagaland, best from mid-June to August for the rare Dzukou lily bloom, or opt for the 10-day Goecha-La trek in Sikkim for a more challenging adventure.

To get a comprehensive view of the region’s landscape, go paragliding in Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. For those looking to explore the world underground, head to Meghalaya, home to over 1650 limestone caves, among which are some of the longest and deepest in Asia. Meghalaya Adventurers’ Association conducts caving expeditions from November to March.

Note: Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim require permits of some sort to visit them.

Thanjavur, once the capital of the Chola empire, is known for its grand Brihadeeswarar Temple, a Unesco site. Photo / 123rf

For foodies: Gangtok, Sikkim, and Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu

When you look at the most popular foodie destinations across India, the usual city names come to mind — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. For a taste adventure beyond these well-known hubs, head to Gangtok, capital of Sikkim, where you’ll find a delightful fusion of native Sikkimese, Nepali and Tibetan flavours. The city has markets teeming with food stalls dishing out momos (meat or vege-filled dumplings), steaming hot thukpa (noodle-based soup with vegetables or meat) and phagshapa (pork dish), alongside upmarket joints. Try Lhasa Newar Kitchen Bar for authentic Newari and Tibetan fare, or Gangtok Groove for live rock music and pan-Asian dishes with tasty cocktails.

If you have a palate for bold flavours, head south to Karaikudi — part of the Chettinad region in Tamil Nadu — and savour local cuisine influenced by Asian flavours from Burma to Vietnam. Must-try dishes include meen kuzhambu (fish curry), kozhi milagu varuval (Chettinad pepper chicken), mutton chukka (spicy lamb dry curry), and poriyal (stir-fried vegetables). Try them at The Bangala and The Chettinadu Mansion.

For wildlife encounters: Hemis National Park, Ladakh, and Gir National Park, Gujarat

While the royal Bengal tigers and wild elephants are the postcards of Indian wildlife, there are numerous other majestic creatures found in the country and seeing them loping out of the wilderness will stay with you forever. Trek high into the snow-spattered Himalayas to Hemis National Park in Ladakh, to catch a glimpse of the rarest and the most enigmatic of all big cats, the snow leopards (aka the “Ghost of the Mountains”), and the endangered Eurasian brown bear. For the best chance of success, book your adventure with KarmaQuest Ecotourism, the experts in elusive cat sightings. Or, come face to face with Asiatic Lions at Gir National Park in the western state of Gujarat, the only place in the world where you can see these lions (674 were recorded at last count). Asian Adventures can manage your safari and accommodation.

The elusive, and barely visible, snow leopard in India. Photo / Getty Images

For spiritual seekers: Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, and Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh

For spiritual sustenance, visit Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, where you’ll find atmospheric ghats (sets of stairs leading down to the water), aarti ceremonies (rituals using fire as an offering), and temples along the sacred Narmada River. Alternatively, find tranquillity in Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, home to the sacred Parshuram Kund (pool) and Buddhist monasteries like Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda) that are perfect for meditation.

Maheshwar's ghats, temples, and palaces on the Narmada River are often associated with Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Photo / 123rf

For beach vibes and water sports: Maharashtra’s Konkan Coast, and Lakshadweep

Blissfully off the tourist circuit, Maharashtra’s Konkan Coast — hugging the Arabian Sea in West India — offers an array of stunning beaches suitable for every type of beachgoer. Head to the crescent-shaped Tarkali beach to partake in all manner of water sports; enjoy leisurely walks and birdwatching at the semi-circular Vengurla beach in Sindhudurg; visit Murud beach in Dapoli for dolphin sightings, particularly during the winter months from November to February; or explore the Kashid beach, near Alibaug-Murud, boasting wide shores with casuarina trees, hammocks, and food stalls.

Lakshadweep, India’s smallest Union Territory, off the Kerala coast, is also worth a visit for those seeking an unspoiled coastal haven. Agatti, Minicoy, and Bangaram are just several of the standouts among the archipelago’s 36 palm-lined islands, home to sunbathing, marine adventures, and more. Visitors require an entry permit, which can be obtained at Lakshadweep’s official tourism website.

Lakshadweep, India’s smallest Union Territory, off the Kerala coast, offers an unspoiled coastal haven. Photo / Getty Images

For royal heritage and culture: Odisha

For a taste of royal heritage, head to Odisha on India’s eastern seaboard where dynasties like the Bhanja, Bhoi, and Panchakote Raj once reigned. Today, their palaces have been transformed into heritage homestays and hotels. To feel as regal as a king, book the Art Deco-style Royal Suite at the 220-year-old Belgadi Palace owned by the descendants of the Bhanja dynasty in the Mayurbhanj district. You can also witness the golden era courtesy of the antique-filled rooms and traditional Odisha arts at the 19th-century Dhenkanal Palace at the foot of Garhjat Hills. An hour’s drive inland will lead to Kila Dalijoda, a former recreational palace of the Panchakote rulers, with arched, coloured glass windows and period furnishings. All palaces arrange activities such as local folk music and dance recitals, nature walks, and tribal village tours.

For romantic getaways: Valiyaparamba, North Kerala, and Binsar, Uttarakhand

Romantic energy hovers over Kerala like a tender fog. Head to Valiyaparamba in Kasargod district of North Kerala, where skilled boatmen guide you and your other half across the backwaters — a network of waterways — on a houseboat (residents call it kettuvallam) for a fee. As you drift along the greenery-fringed shores and picturesque paddy fields, a sense of old-fashioned romance fills the air. At night, the warm lantern light mingles with twinkling stars overhead, creating an enchanting atmosphere for dining on delicious Kerala food prepared by your personal chef on board. An overnight stay in a houseboat can cost as little as NZ$100 without airconditioning, and from $200 a night for a deluxe airconditioned houseboat for two.

For a romantic retreat in the hills, head to Binsar in the Almora district of Uttarakhand. Fanned by the cool breezes of the Greater Himalayas and Kumaon Hills and surrounded by pine, oak and rhododendron forest, Binsar is easy to fall for. For a perfect day, watch the dawn break over 2500m Himalayan peaks from Zero Point (the highest point of Binsar), learn about species of birds at Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, and linger over the Kumaoni meal at one of the British-era estates converted into hotels within the sanctuary.

The backwaters of Valiyaparamba in Kerala are best explored on traditional houseboats called kettuvallam. Photo / 123rf

Checklist

INDIA

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Mumbai with Emirates, Air NZ (with Singapore Airlines) and Malaysia Airlines with one stopover.

DETAILS

incredibleindia.org