Can you bring them into NZ?

On Friday, an eager kangaroo-nad souvenir owner hoping to bring one (technically, a pair) to our shores took to social media for advice.

“Can I take a kangaroo scrotum to New Zealand??” the post on Reddit read. Not one, but two question marks. We know this question is both urgent and important.

The Original Poster (OP) continued: “I’m currently in Australia going to go to New Zealand and purchased a kangaroo scrotum bottle opener for my boss. Am I allowed to bring it into New Zealand and do I have to declare it or is it ok?”. Earnest enough.

“It’s a really big tourist item, I’ve seen hundreds in gift shops so I just want to make sure it’s allowed?? Thank you anyone who answers!!” We can only assume that, by using even more double punctuation marks, the OP really wants an answer.

Dozens of Redditors couldn’t help but see the funny side of the question asked.

“Reddit post of the day,” one user commented.

“You can bring them in, but [Customs] may have to give them a tickle to see if they’re real,” wrote another.

Others, however, offered some hope by sharing their own experiences. “As luck would have it, I just brought my kangaroo scrotum into the country on Monday. And it was all good,” commented one Redditor.

We asked the Ministry for Primary Industries, which handles the rules to protect New Zealand from biosecurity risks, for the definitive answer.

Biosecurity NZ’s northern regional commissioner, Mike Inglis, confirmed yes, the souvenirs would have to be declared – on the New Zealand Traveller Declaration or postal declaration documents.

“Under New Zealand’s biosecurity rules, souvenirs containing animal parts are allowed if they have been commercially processed or mounted so they are free of adherent fat, muscle, sinew, blood, extraneous organic material, and pest infestation, and there is no evidence of decay,” Inglis told the Herald.

He added: “Some animal items are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) ... They may require CITES documentation to be imported or may be prohibited.”

How did we get here?

Keeping kangaroo scrotums has a tremendous history, originating back to Aboriginal tales and legends.

First Nations communities traditionally used them to keep little objects like currency, stones, jewellery and nuggets of gold. It’s also cited to be a symbol of fertility and general good luck.

Kangaroos are not killed specifically for the scrotums. Instead, they are a by-product of legal culling for meat production or population control under the Australian Government’s National Parks and Wildlife Service policies.

Today, they’ve become massively popular for tourists or locals wanting to take a piece of national treasure elsewhere.

The weird and wonderful finds at biosecurity

New Zealand’s frontline biosecurity team regularly intercepts animal products that are intended as souvenirs, or something else.

Pedro, a detector dog, recently had three separate taxidermy finds at Auckland’s International Mail Centre: a fox tail imported from Canada, bird feet from the UK intended as earrings, and animal skulls from China that were declared as ornaments.

Some bird feet from the United Kingdom intended as ear adornments. The items were destroyed due to the risk of carrying pests or avian diseases. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries