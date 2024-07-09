THREE KEY FACTS
- A man sued an airline for $10.4 million, and won up to $8.4m, after he slipped over a puddle of spilt Baileys at a London airport
- He said he suffered regular headaches after flying two metres into the air when he slipped
- A lawyer for British Airways argued the incident happened because of the passenger’s hastiness and that the airline should have been exonerated
British Airways (BA) owes a passenger up to £4 million ($8.4m) after he suffered a brain injury when he slipped over a puddle of Baileys Irish Creme at London’s Heathrow Airport.
In November 2017, Swiss executive Andreas Wuchner and his business partner were rushing to make a flight back to Zurich after already missing a plane previously that day due to traffic.
Although the pair were the last to board the gate, the then-35-year-old rushed to buy two espressos and two macchiatos from Starbucks, the Guardian reported.