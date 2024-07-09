Wuchner, who ran an office supplies company, was rushing as he balanced four coffees and failed to notice the spillage of alcohol on the floor. He then slipped and bumped his head.

According to the Daily Mail, the Central London County Court heard the airline fiercely object to the claims by Wuchner, who initially sued for £5m ($10.4m) after alleging that he couldn’t work due to the injuries from the incident.

“I really enjoy a proper coffee out of a coffee machine, rather than the normal airport coffee, which is why I went to Starbucks,” Wuchner explained when asked why he stopped for coffee.

He added in his evidence: “I was told I went two metres in the air, that’s what was said to me.”

Wuchner went on to tell the court that since the incident he has had regular headaches which last up to two weeks.

Judge David Saunders ruled in favour of the passenger, saying he found it “unusual that no immediate steps were taken by anyone from BA to prevent an accident”.

But he only awarded Wuchner 80% of his claim, adding that “he has not taken as much care as he should reasonably have been expected to”.

This was Wuchner’s second victory over BA on the same claim. The first was won in February 2021 in which Wuchner was awarded £130,000.







