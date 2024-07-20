Forbes Advisor has ranked the riskiest and safest cities in the world. Photo / 123rf
Visit the safest cities in the world, and take note of the riskiest ones, writes Mauriz Coronel.
As exciting as it is to travel and explore a new country, it can be daunting and dangerous to be in a foreign country or city. Tourists are often more vulnerable to the dangers in a new city, such as pickpockets, health risks, identity theft, crimes and even violence can all pose a threat. Travel scams have reinvented themselves over the years and, no matter where you go, vigilance and street smarts are a must.
To help travellers narrow down the riskiest and safest cities, Forbes Advisor compared 60 international cities across seven key metrics:
Travel safety rating (20%), which reflects country-level data from the United States Department of State, 2024
Crime risk rating (17%, which gives an estimate of the overall level of crime in each city
Personal security (17%), which covers the level of risk for threats like crime and natural disasters
Health security (17%), which evaluates healthcare quality and availability
Infrastructure security (10%), which assesses infrastructure reliability and disaster preparedness
Natural disaster risk (10%), which measures susceptibility to natural events
Digital security (9%), which reflects online safety and privacy protection.
Forbes Advisor totalled the countries’ scores and ranked them from the riskiest to the safest.
Singapore has already been branded as one of the safest cities in the world in previous studies and it’s no different with Forbes Advisor’s most recent research. The city gained the best travel safety rating from the State Department and the lowest natural disaster risk. It had the second-best healthcare quality and infrastructure, while its city infrastructure also ranked highly reliable. Finally, Singapore is very safe online, with the second-lowest digital security risk, so you can surf the web without worrying about privacy issues or cyber threats.
In 2022, the Global Peace Index (GPI) declared Singapore the safest and most peaceful country in Asia and ninth globally, with low crime rates and strict laws, policies and fines.
2. Tokyo, Japan: Applauded for low crime rate
With a score of 10.72 out of 100, Tokyo is the first Japanese city to rank highly in the list, with Osaka at 8th safest. Tokyo has the lowest health security risk, which is no surprise given it has top-tier healthcare services and infrastructure that is easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Like Singapore, the city also boasts one of the best travel safety ratings from the State Department.
Japan is globally recognised as one of the safest countries to travel to, and tourists often applaud Tokyo for having a low crime rate, despite its bustling and eccentric streets.
3. Toronto, Canada
Like Singapore and Tokyo, Toronto has one of the best travel safety ratings, as well as a low infrastructure risk and good healthcare. Despite it being the biggest city in Canada, tourists encounter little major crime in Toronto, but they are still encouraged to exercise normal precautions, especially against travel-related scams and petty crimes – nowhere is immune. Other than that, the diverse cosmopolitan city welcomes tourists who want to explore its food scene, nightlife, historic sites and culture.
4. Sydney, Australia
Sydney‘s ranking secures it the highest spot in Oceania. With the lowest digital security risk, low health security risk and low infrastructure security risk, it’s one of the safest cities tourists can visit. As in any country, travellers are still advised to plan their visit properly and uphold simple precautions to stay safe. More importantly, beware of Australia’s infamous wildlife, such as snakes, saltwater crocodiles and venomous spiders. They’re unlikely to pose a threat unless disturbed or provoked but visitors should use common sense and exercise caution come what may.
5. Zurich, Switzerland
Zurich is the first European city on the list. Switzerland’s largest city scored poorly only in the health security risk metric; other than that, it’s on par with the four cities above it. Locals and tourists alike feel they can walk safely at night since the streets are well-lit and populated. Zurich’s respectful culture and hospitable natives are globally recognised. However, tourists are still encouraged to stay attentive, and officials recommend travelling in groups.
Where does NZ rank?
Wellington ranked 11th, behind Amsterdam and Melbourne. Though widely recognised as safe, even for solo and female travellers, Wellington scored badly under the health security risk metric, with a score of 20 in comparison to Tokyo’s 60. Aside from that, Wellington is considered a welcoming city for travellers. It thrives in diversity, with expats from all over the world. Crime rates are low, with a focus on smaller crimes such as theft and shoplifting. More importantly, locals are known to be friendly, inviting and willing to help tourists navigate not just the city but the whole country.
What about the world’s riskiest cities?
If you’re spinning the globe and visiting whatever city your finger stops at, these are the cities that have been classed as the five least safe, according to the Forbes Advisor list.