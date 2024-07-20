Read more: How to overcome first-time solo travel anxiety, according to the experts

Top five safest cities

1. Singapore: The most peaceful country in Asia

Singapore has already been branded as one of the safest cities in the world in previous studies and it’s no different with Forbes Advisor’s most recent research. The city gained the best travel safety rating from the State Department and the lowest natural disaster risk. It had the second-best healthcare quality and infrastructure, while its city infrastructure also ranked highly reliable. Finally, Singapore is very safe online, with the second-lowest digital security risk, so you can surf the web without worrying about privacy issues or cyber threats.

In 2022, the Global Peace Index (GPI) declared Singapore the safest and most peaceful country in Asia and ninth globally, with low crime rates and strict laws, policies and fines.

Singapore has been rated by Forbes Advisor as the safest city among 60 countries surveyed.

2. Tokyo, Japan: Applauded for low crime rate

With a score of 10.72 out of 100, Tokyo is the first Japanese city to rank highly in the list, with Osaka at 8th safest. Tokyo has the lowest health security risk, which is no surprise given it has top-tier healthcare services and infrastructure that is easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Like Singapore, the city also boasts one of the best travel safety ratings from the State Department.

Japan is globally recognised as one of the safest countries to travel to, and tourists often applaud Tokyo for having a low crime rate, despite its bustling and eccentric streets.

Despite being vibrant, Tokyo is one of the safest cities in the world. Photo / 123rf

3. Toronto, Canada

Like Singapore and Tokyo, Toronto has one of the best travel safety ratings, as well as a low infrastructure risk and good healthcare. Despite it being the biggest city in Canada, tourists encounter little major crime in Toronto, but they are still encouraged to exercise normal precautions, especially against travel-related scams and petty crimes – nowhere is immune. Other than that, the diverse cosmopolitan city welcomes tourists who want to explore its food scene, nightlife, historic sites and culture.

Toronto is safe, has low infrastructure risk and good healthcare. Photo / 123rf

4. Sydney, Australia

Sydney‘s ranking secures it the highest spot in Oceania. With the lowest digital security risk, low health security risk and low infrastructure security risk, it’s one of the safest cities tourists can visit. As in any country, travellers are still advised to plan their visit properly and uphold simple precautions to stay safe. More importantly, beware of Australia’s infamous wildlife, such as snakes, saltwater crocodiles and venomous spiders. They’re unlikely to pose a threat unless disturbed or provoked but visitors should use common sense and exercise caution come what may.

Sydney is ranked the fourth safest city in the world and the safest in Oceania. Photo / Tourism Australia

5. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is the first European city on the list. Switzerland’s largest city scored poorly only in the health security risk metric; other than that, it’s on par with the four cities above it. Locals and tourists alike feel they can walk safely at night since the streets are well-lit and populated. Zurich’s respectful culture and hospitable natives are globally recognised. However, tourists are still encouraged to stay attentive, and officials recommend travelling in groups.

Zurich sits on the northwestern tip of Lake Zurich. Photo / 123rf

Where does NZ rank?

Wellington ranked 11th, behind Amsterdam and Melbourne. Though widely recognised as safe, even for solo and female travellers, Wellington scored badly under the health security risk metric, with a score of 20 in comparison to Tokyo’s 60. Aside from that, Wellington is considered a welcoming city for travellers. It thrives in diversity, with expats from all over the world. Crime rates are low, with a focus on smaller crimes such as theft and shoplifting. More importantly, locals are known to be friendly, inviting and willing to help tourists navigate not just the city but the whole country.

Wellington ranked well in all metrics except health security.

What about the world’s riskiest cities?

If you’re spinning the globe and visiting whatever city your finger stops at, these are the cities that have been classed as the five least safe, according to the Forbes Advisor list.