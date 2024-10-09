Read more: Feeling sick after travel? What to do if you’re still ill after your trip ends

As unpleasant as it may be, gastro is typically a self-limiting condition and resolves within a few days by taking over-the-counter medication to treat the symptoms. In other instances, severe diarrhoea, high fever or significant abdominal pain can require medical intervention at a hospital or clinic.

This was the case for one 27-year-old Kiwi who fell ill with gastro symptoms during a holiday in Guatemala.

They were eventually diagnosed with a parasite but the cost of hospital admission and disrupted travel plans totalled almost $10,000, which they claimed back on insurance.

The young Kiwi claimed back thousands of dollars after falling ill in Guatemala. Photo / 123rf

Similarly, a 25-year-old Kiwi was hit with a $3500 bill after contracting Bali Belly and a parasite, which left them bedridden for five days and unable to fly home. They also were fully covered by insurance.

As evidenced, medical costs aren’t the only bills people can accrue when unwell or injured. Travellers also commonly claim for the cost of missed tours, activities and flights they could not take, said SCTI’s new Chief Customer Officer Jess Strange.

Strange said young travellers were especially impacted because of the way they structure their travels.

“Young travellers tend to have quite active itineraries planned – which they can’t complete once they’re injured”.

At $846, the average claim for gastro abroad is high but it’s cheaper than injuries caused by a trip or fall.

The average claim cost for a traveller who takes a tumble is $1500 and individual cases can be much higher. A 19-year-old Kiwi who visited Japan on a ski trip suffered a broken sacrum, fractured pelvis and a torn ligament after hitting a hidden rock while skiing. They were also hit with $16,200 in medical bills and costs to have someone accompany them on a flight home, as they were unable to walk.

The Kiwi's ski holiday became much more expensive after suffering a fall. Photo / 123rf

A traveller doesn’t need to be carving it up on an action-packed ski trip to earn an expensive medical bill. In Singapore, a 28-year-old simply fell and hit their head, which caused a persistent headache. After having an emergency room consultation, CT scan and medication, as well as extending flights until they were fit to fly, they had a $4500 bill they claimed back on insurance.

Support an additional benefit

Money aside, Strange said the other benefit of travel insurance is having someone to provide advice on what to do and where to go.

“Negotiating a foreign healthcare system can be challenging at the best of times, let alone when your loved ones are thousands of miles away,” she said, adding that the Emergency Assistance team is trained to provide advice on how to receive the best care.

“Help may also mean having to arrange air ambulance evacuations or for family members to join the traveller to support them and accompany them home – alongside medical specialist escorts,” she said.