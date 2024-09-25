Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news

Tony Robbins’ new luxury hotel brand will focus on wellness, longevity and healthspan

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
New luxury hotel brand will focus on wellness, longevity and healthspan. Photo / Getty Images

New luxury hotel brand will focus on wellness, longevity and healthspan. Photo / Getty Images

Self-help guru Tony Robbins has done books and seminars, retreats and podcasts. Now, the master of self-mastery has branched out with a new hotel brand.

The American author, coach and speaker best known for his books Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within has partnered with hotel mogul Sam Nazarian to launch a chain of luxury longevity resorts.

Named The Estate Hotels & Residences, the accommodations will aim to become “the largest ecosystem of preventative medicine and longevity in the world” according to SBE a lifestyle hospitality company Nazarian is CEO of.

The brand aims to combine luxury hospitality with the increasingly popular wellness industry by building “longevity centres” that use preventative medicine and “increase vitality and healthspan” using AI.

A new era of wellness retreats is coming. Photo / Unsplash
A new era of wellness retreats is coming. Photo / Unsplash
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The first four hotels are expected to open in 2026 in the UK, Trento in Northern Italy, St Kitts in the Caribbean and Switzerland’s Montreaux. Miami and an unconfirmed Gulf location are also pegged as potential future locations.

By 2030, The Estate Hotels plans to have 15 hotels and residences running, as well as 10 urban preventative medicine and longevity centres.

The brand’s first longevity and preventative medicine centre will open late next year in Los Angeles.

The 25 locations will operate as part of a partnership with Fountain Life, a diagnostics and preventative health company based out of Florida and co-founded by Robbins, known for using AI to gain health insights and help people optimise physical and mental wellbeing. Some of the current services offered by Fountain Life’s centres include full-body MRI scans, blood diagnostics, genome sequencing and AI-enabled coronary CT scans.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Certain locations will also partner with Clinique La Prairie, a famous longevity retreat in Switzerland.

Nazarian emphasised the accommodations were not to be confused with medical hotels. Instead, they would be luxury hotels, residences and urban clinics committed to “changing people’s lives”.

Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news