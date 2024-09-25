New luxury hotel brand will focus on wellness, longevity and healthspan. Photo / Getty Images

New luxury hotel brand will focus on wellness, longevity and healthspan. Photo / Getty Images

Self-help guru Tony Robbins has done books and seminars, retreats and podcasts. Now, the master of self-mastery has branched out with a new hotel brand.

The American author, coach and speaker best known for his books Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within has partnered with hotel mogul Sam Nazarian to launch a chain of luxury longevity resorts.

Named The Estate Hotels & Residences, the accommodations will aim to become “the largest ecosystem of preventative medicine and longevity in the world” according to SBE a lifestyle hospitality company Nazarian is CEO of.

The brand aims to combine luxury hospitality with the increasingly popular wellness industry by building “longevity centres” that use preventative medicine and “increase vitality and healthspan” using AI.