Bali belly can be caused by consuming bacteria found in contaminated water or food. Photo / 123rf

Bali belly can be caused by consuming bacteria found in contaminated water or food. Photo / 123rf

Falling ill is rarely on anyone’s travel itinerary but in Bali, up to 50 per cent of visitors fall victim to Bali belly, Southern Cross Travel Insurance reports.

Unfortunately, there is no pill or magic cure to guarantee you’ll never get this gastrointestinal illness that can force you to spend precious holiday time on the toilet.

However, there are ways to minimise the risk or quickly and cheaply treat symptoms if you do fall ill.

What is Bali belly?

“Bali belly” is a term used to describe a type of traveller’s diarrhoea commonly associated with visits to Bali, Indonesia, and other tropical destinations.

It is not a specific medical term but rather a colloquialism used to refer to an upset stomach or gastrointestinal discomfort experienced by travellers.

The condition is often caused by exposure to bacteria, parasites, or other pathogens that the traveller’s immune system is not accustomed to. This can happen in the form of contaminated food or water, or poor hygiene practices.

What are the symptoms and signs of Bali belly?

Symptoms can vary from person to person but typically include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, and sometimes vomiting.

How to treat Bali belly

As unpleasant and uncomfortable as it may be, Bali belly is often a self-limiting condition that resolves on its own without needing to see a doctor or go to hospital.

Travellers with mild cases tend to take over-the-counter medications to ease symptoms during the worst of it and recover within a few days.

If your Bali belly includes diarrhoea (lucky you), it’s important to avoid dehydration by drinking lots of water and potentially taking an anti-diuretic. Other popular treatments include electrolytes for hydration, pain relief such as paracetamol or ibuprofen for cramps, anti-nausea medication or gastro symptom relief medication such as Imodium, Diapet or Gastro-Stop.

Eating bland foods such as rice, banana and toast, avoiding caffeine and alcohol and resting also helps.

However, those who experience severe or prolonged symptoms, such as blood or mucus in their diarrhoea, a high fever, significant abdominal pain or extreme dehydration, should seek medical help.

How to protect yourself against Bali belly

There is no guaranteed way to avoid Bali belly but there are ways to lessen the chances, by avoiding contaminated food, and water and practising good hygiene.

Use filtered water for drinking and brushing your teeth, avoid ice in drinks (which is often made with tap water), and don’t swim in pools that look cloudy or unclean.

If you want to be cautious but still enjoy local cuisine at the best spots in Bali, opt for piping-hot vegetarian dishes and avoid raw or uncooked items. Finally, practice the best hygiene, washing hands thoroughly and often, especially before meals.

That being said, one can follow all these rules to a tee and still fall ill with Bali belly, so it’s important to know how to treat symptoms, and if things worsen, what your travel insurance provider will cover when it comes to costs.