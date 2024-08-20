A lot of unexpected things can happen while you’re flying—from turbulence to issues with fellow passengers. Though flyers can rely on flight attendants to guide them in resolving these issues, it’s always best to know what to do in a serious air emergency.
Flight attendant turned author T.J. Newman shared with DailyMail.com a few emergency tips that you should take note of every time you board a plane.
The flight attendant, with more than a decade of experience in the aviation industry, highlighted the importance of being alert and decisive during extreme emergencies while flying.
As soon as you board the plane, flight attendants are already looking after each passenger’s safety and comfort. However, it is essential for passengers to listen and adhere to safety instructions provided through the in-flight safety demonstrations and safety information cards.
From stowing your bag properly to securing your tray table and positioning your seat upright, Newman reminds fellow passengers that simple and easy steps can make a huge difference.
Know where to go
Upon boarding the plane, Newman recommends familiarizing yourself with the emergency equipment and exits.
Always remember that every aircraft is unique, and passengers should take the time to familiarize themselves with the specific exits and emergency equipment on board. The knowledge of where to go or what to use in an emergency can be lifesaving.
In the event of an evacuation, time is of the essence. Get to safety first before thinking of material belongings.
Newman emphasizes the need for urgency in these situations, as the difference of a few seconds might save your life. She urges passengers not to waste precious seconds retrieving personal belongings, which could jeopardize the safety of others.
The flight attendant reminds passengers: “Do not stop to get a bag. Nothing is more important than your life and the lives of your fellow passengers.”