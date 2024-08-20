Read more: How to stay safe during turbulence, according to pilots

Keep your seatbelt on

Newman emphasizes the importance of seatbelts, especially with the numerous turbulence-related accidents in the air recently.

Turbulence can strike unexpectedly, and while it may be uncomfortable, keeping your seatbelt fastened whenever you are seated can save you from a lot of trouble.

“In situations like that, most of the injuries would have been avoided if the passengers had been wearing their seatbelt,” Newman told DailyMail.com.

Always fasten your seatbelts, even when the light is not turned on. Photo / 123rf

Review the safety information card

The flight attendant also reiterated that listening to the crew members’ instructions is crucial for everyone’s safety.

As soon as you board the plane, flight attendants are already looking after each passenger’s safety and comfort. However, it is essential for passengers to listen and adhere to safety instructions provided through the in-flight safety demonstrations and safety information cards.

From stowing your bag properly to securing your tray table and positioning your seat upright, Newman reminds fellow passengers that simple and easy steps can make a huge difference.

Know where to go

Upon boarding the plane, Newman recommends familiarizing yourself with the emergency equipment and exits.

Always remember that every aircraft is unique, and passengers should take the time to familiarize themselves with the specific exits and emergency equipment on board. The knowledge of where to go or what to use in an emergency can be lifesaving.

However, remember that you should only use this equipment and open exits once flight attendants advise you to do so. In situations where you need to act and think fast, be vigilant and prioritize safety for all.

Know where emergency exits and equipment are located. Photo / 123rf

Leave your bags behind

In the event of an evacuation, time is of the essence. Get to safety first before thinking of material belongings.

Newman emphasizes the need for urgency in these situations, as the difference of a few seconds might save your life. She urges passengers not to waste precious seconds retrieving personal belongings, which could jeopardize the safety of others.

The flight attendant reminds passengers: “Do not stop to get a bag. Nothing is more important than your life and the lives of your fellow passengers.”