A Fly Jet Blue flight attendant has gone viral after entertaining passengers during the safety briefing. Video / juicephhh

A flight attendant has gone viral for his dramatic safety demonstration on a JetBlue flight in America.

The crew member gave a memorable performance to passengers during the safety briefing before a domestic US flight from Newark to Tampa.

His routine was filmed and posted to TikTok, where it has gained more than 2.7 million views in two days.

While showing passengers how to properly buckle the safety vest, he popped his hip out and made exaggerated gestures as he pointed out the vest’s flashing light and safety whistle, then mimed jumping into the water with a shocked expression.

He concluded his dramatic performance by pointing out the emergency exits on the plane then suddenly sliding out of sight behind one of them.

Joey MacNeer, the social media user who shared the video, suggested the performance warranted a pay rise.

“Fly Jet Blue [and] also give this guy a raise,” he stated in the video’s caption.

Many viewers agreed with his statement.

“How did people not laugh, I’d be hollering,” wrote one viewer.

“That’s a great employee,” another suggested, while a third said he would make a great mime if his job as a flight attendant didn’t work out.

Some claimed his performance wasn’t just entertaining but helpful.

“I actually understand what the pilot was saying with this guy,” one viewer shared.

“That’s the only way I’d be able to pay attention and remember the instructions,” another added.

The flight attendant, named Peter Echevarria, managed to find the video on TikTok and left a comment, telling MacNeer: “It was a pleasure working your [flight] today ... hope to see you again on my next flight!”

Not everyone was impressed with the theatrics and some claimed they made it difficult to focus on the instructions.

“I definitely didn’t even listen to the instructions lol, I’m distracted by his behaviour,” said one viewer.

“I’m drowning [because] I will not remember that,” another person joked about the routine.

Echevarria is no stranger to making lighthearted performances and often posts videos while on board the planes, in his JetBlue uniform.