No passengers were reported to have sustained any injuries.

CNN reported that another flight was arranged to take anxious passengers to the UK on the same day.

“Flight EZY8120 from Corfu to London Gatwick on 19 August experienced turbulence which unfortunately resulted in two cabin crew members being injured,” a spokesperson for easyJet said in a statement.

The statement continued: “As a result, the captain took the decision to divert to Rome where the crew members were met by medical services.”

Distressed passengers took to social media and described the terrifying ordeal.

“Fabulous holiday ended with a nightmare journey back from Corfu with terrible turbulence in which we plummeted 200m ...” wrote a passenger on a public Facebook post.

Another passenger, Sharleigh, said that they feared for their life. “I honestly thought we were going to die and have never experienced anything like it in my life,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Everyone was screaming. My friend woke up from her sleep and we just held each other as we thought we were going to die,” the passenger added.

This comes amid an increase in reported incidents of turbulence.

Last week, six flight attendants were reportedly injured when an EVA Air flight was rocked by heavy turbulence.

On August 4, 10 passengers and four cabin crew members received minor injuries after severe turbulence struck a Korean Air flight.

Last month, a passenger and one crew member were left with injuries after an Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Queenstown was hit by severe turbulence.

In May, one man died and dozens of others were injured as a result of the violent turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight.












