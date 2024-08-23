Advertisement
EazyJet flight suddenly plummets 200m after being struck by severe turbulence

Two cabin crew members were injured on the terrifying flight. Photo / Frederick Tubiermont, Unsplash

Crew members were smashed against the plane’s roof after a flight was rocked by severe turbulence and plunged 200m.

On August 19, easyJet flight EZY8120 departed from the popular holiday destination Corfu in Greece and headed to London’s Gatwick Airport.

Daily Mail reported that 20 minutes after take-off, while cabin crew were preparing for the inflight meal service, the Airbus A320 was suddenly shaken by severe turbulence and unexpectedly dropped a couple of hundred metres.

Two crew members were injured after getting smashed against the ceiling, prompting the flight to divert to Rome.

According to witnesses on board, one of the injured staff members sprained their ankle and the other broke their leg, reported the Daily Mail.

No passengers were reported to have sustained any injuries.

CNN reported that another flight was arranged to take anxious passengers to the UK on the same day.

“Flight EZY8120 from Corfu to London Gatwick on 19 August experienced turbulence which unfortunately resulted in two cabin crew members being injured,” a spokesperson for easyJet said in a statement.

The statement continued: “As a result, the captain took the decision to divert to Rome where the crew members were met by medical services.”

Distressed passengers took to social media and described the terrifying ordeal.

“Fabulous holiday ended with a nightmare journey back from Corfu with terrible turbulence in which we plummeted 200m ...” wrote a passenger on a public Facebook post.

Another passenger, Sharleigh, said that they feared for their life. “I honestly thought we were going to die and have never experienced anything like it in my life,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Everyone was screaming. My friend woke up from her sleep and we just held each other as we thought we were going to die,” the passenger added.

This comes amid an increase in reported incidents of turbulence.

Last week, six flight attendants were reportedly injured when an EVA Air flight was rocked by heavy turbulence.

On August 4, 10 passengers and four cabin crew members received minor injuries after severe turbulence struck a Korean Air flight.

Last month, a passenger and one crew member were left with injuries after an Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Queenstown was hit by severe turbulence.

In May, one man died and dozens of others were injured as a result of the violent turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight.

