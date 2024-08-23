Crew members were smashed against the plane’s roof after a flight was rocked by severe turbulence and plunged 200m.
On August 19, easyJet flight EZY8120 departed from the popular holiday destination Corfu in Greece and headed to London’s Gatwick Airport.
Daily Mail reported that 20 minutes after take-off, while cabin crew were preparing for the inflight meal service, the Airbus A320 was suddenly shaken by severe turbulence and unexpectedly dropped a couple of hundred metres.
Two crew members were injured after getting smashed against the ceiling, prompting the flight to divert to Rome.
According to witnesses on board, one of the injured staff members sprained their ankle and the other broke their leg, reported the Daily Mail.