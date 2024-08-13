Strong turbulence strikes EVA Air flight, injuring 6

According to Formosa News, six flight attendants received minor injuries and no passengers were hurt.

One passenger told Formosa News that she avoided smashing into the ceiling thanks to another passenger who grabbed her by the arm.

The plane landed safely at Taoyuan International Airport 50km west of Taipei approximately seven hours after departure.

There have been other recent reports of people getting injured as a result of turbulence.

Earlier this month, 14 people were left with minor injuries after a Korean Air fight was rocked by severe turbulence.

On August 4 around 8am local time, Korean Air flight KE197 departed from the Seoul Incheon International Airport and headed to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Just over an hour into the flight, as it neared Tianjin Airport in China, there were 15 seconds of mayhem.

According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, people screamed as severe turbulence rocked the Airbus A300-300 carrying 281 passengers.

Fourteen people reported only minor injuries as the plane flew through lightning and thunder, the airline confirmed to Korean news media.

Two months ago, up to 30 passengers were reportedly injured after an Air Europa flight was rocked by severe turbulence.

Passengers departed on Air Europa flight UX45 from Madrid International Airport in Spain to fly directly to Montevideo, Uruguay on June 30.

Just hours before the flight was expected to reach its destination it was shaken by turbulence and forced to divert to Natal, Brazil, Reuters reported.

Footage shared on social media show the shocking extent of the damage caused by the turbulence.