Severe turbulence rocked a Korean Air flight, leaving 10 passengers and four cabin crew members injured.
On Sunday around 8am local time, Korean Air flight KE197 departed from the Seoul Incheon International Airport and headed to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Just over an hour into the flight, as it neared Tianjin Airport in China, there were 15 seconds of mayhem.
According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, people screamed as severe turbulence rocked the Airbus A300-300 carrying 281 passengers.
Fourteen people reported only minor injuries as the plane flew through lightning and thunder, the airline confirmed to Korean news media.