Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / News

Bali visa rules for Kiwis visiting from New Zealand

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Bali is a must do destination for those seeking a cultural and wellness based holiday. With warm temperatures year round there is no better time to go. Video / Sarah Pollok
  • Kiwi tourists in Bali could face up to 20 years in jail for breaking immigration laws
  • Operation Jagratara aims to enforce stricter immigration rules and involves increased police presence in Bali
  • Kiwis can easily comply by applying for a temporary visitor visa for up to 60 days

Kiwi tourists in Bali could face up to 20 years in jail if they break immigration laws or outstay their visas.

The stricter policy is part of Operation Jagratara, a plan established by the Indonesian Department of Immigration to stop visitors from breaking visa rules and general laws in Bali.

This new policy has significant consequences for foreigners in Indonesia, especially if they violate immigration laws. Instead of six to 12 months in jail, tourists breaking the rules could face 10-year sentences with additional time of up to 10 years, taking the total to 20 years, reported local outlet Nusabali News.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fortunately, it’s simple for Kiwis to stay on the right side of the law.

Kiwis can purchase a temporary visitor visa online before departure but many on arrival and stay for up to 30 days, or 60 days if they extend their visa. This is far more time than most holiday-makers need to enjoy the Uluwatu surf, Balinese cuisine or ancient temples.

Kiwis didn’t always have to get visas to visit Bali. Visa-free travel to the hotspot was halted during the pandemic and not reinstated when Bali opened its borders in February 2022.

Officials formally scrapped the visa-free policy in June 2023, when Indonesia (and Bali specifically) faced an increase in unruly behaviour from tourists. Now Kiwis must pay IDR 500,000 ($52) for a visa and a $16 tourist tax.

Operation Jagratara follows years of people violating visas and overstaying by months or years. This year, 400 people have already been forcibly deported for breaking immigration laws.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The operation will involve additional police presence in the form of 125 officers stationed around Bali and 40 patrol vehicles, the Bali Sun reported.

Certain trained immigration officers will be armed when on duty, as they face risks when engaging with dangerous perpetrators said Directorate General of Immigration for Indonesia, Silmy Karim.

Additional immigration checkpoints will also be set up.

This is the latest of a string of measures Bali has taken to control tourist behaviour in recent years. In 2023, the country launched a “crackdown” which involved specialised taskforces to monitor tourists.

People were encouraged to report on others by calling a specialised hotline and tourists were given pamphlets at the airport detailing “dos and don’ts” while visiting.


Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News