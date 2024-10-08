- Kiwi tourists in Bali could face up to 20 years in jail for breaking immigration laws
- Operation Jagratara aims to enforce stricter immigration rules and involves increased police presence in Bali
- Kiwis can easily comply by applying for a temporary visitor visa for up to 60 days
Kiwi tourists in Bali could face up to 20 years in jail if they break immigration laws or outstay their visas.
The stricter policy is part of Operation Jagratara, a plan established by the Indonesian Department of Immigration to stop visitors from breaking visa rules and general laws in Bali.
This new policy has significant consequences for foreigners in Indonesia, especially if they violate immigration laws. Instead of six to 12 months in jail, tourists breaking the rules could face 10-year sentences with additional time of up to 10 years, taking the total to 20 years, reported local outlet Nusabali News.