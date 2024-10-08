Fortunately, it’s simple for Kiwis to stay on the right side of the law.

Kiwis can purchase a temporary visitor visa online before departure but many on arrival and stay for up to 30 days, or 60 days if they extend their visa. This is far more time than most holiday-makers need to enjoy the Uluwatu surf, Balinese cuisine or ancient temples.

Kiwis didn’t always have to get visas to visit Bali. Visa-free travel to the hotspot was halted during the pandemic and not reinstated when Bali opened its borders in February 2022.

Officials formally scrapped the visa-free policy in June 2023, when Indonesia (and Bali specifically) faced an increase in unruly behaviour from tourists. Now Kiwis must pay IDR 500,000 ($52) for a visa and a $16 tourist tax.

Operation Jagratara follows years of people violating visas and overstaying by months or years. This year, 400 people have already been forcibly deported for breaking immigration laws.

The operation will involve additional police presence in the form of 125 officers stationed around Bali and 40 patrol vehicles, the Bali Sun reported.

Certain trained immigration officers will be armed when on duty, as they face risks when engaging with dangerous perpetrators said Directorate General of Immigration for Indonesia, Silmy Karim.

Additional immigration checkpoints will also be set up.

This is the latest of a string of measures Bali has taken to control tourist behaviour in recent years. In 2023, the country launched a “crackdown” which involved specialised taskforces to monitor tourists.

People were encouraged to report on others by calling a specialised hotline and tourists were given pamphlets at the airport detailing “dos and don’ts” while visiting.



