Risby-Jones was detained in the province of Aceh after an alleged naked rampage. Photo / Facebook

A young Australian traveller faces corporal punishment and jail after an alleged naked rampage in the streets of Indonesia.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, a carpenter from Noosa was on a surfing holiday to a resort in Sumatra’s Aceh province.

The Queenslander allegedly left his room at the Lantik Moonbeach Resort in a state of undress, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Risby-Jones is accused of going into the village while naked, chasing and striking locals.

He allegedly caused distress and injury to residents of Simeulue, including a fisherman whose foot required 50 stitches.

The surfer, who denies drinking to excess, told Australian media that he was normally “a very nice guy.”

Talking to the ABC the tourist described a sensation of being “almost possessed” and “not myself.”

“It was not a good feeling.”

Local residents restrained the Australian tourist who is accused of trying to steal a motorbike, while without clothing.

Simeulue police chief detective Mayyuhdi told ABC that the tourist had created a disturbance and attacked unprovoked.

“According to the people who were present at the scene, Bodhi went out of his room completely naked and yelling and causing a ruckus,” he told ABC news.

Police said a half-empty bottle of duty-free Vodka was found at the resort address but Risby-Jones said he had not been drinking heavily. He later told reporters that he “only had one shot, just one shot”.

The Queensland man said that he could not remember what happened on the night and claimed to have been suffering from sunstroke. He says he was wearing underwear during the incident on Thursday morning.

The Queenslander had been on a surfing holiday in Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo / Unsplash, Jeremy Bishop

Risby-Jones faces a jail sentence for assaulting and causing injury to residents of up to five years and further penal measures that could include flogging.

The island of Simeulue is a popular surfer’s destination off the coast of Sumatra in the Aceh province.

Since 2014 Aceh has observed a Sharia-based legal system, which finds consumption of alcohol, gambling and some relationships as punishable by law. The exacerbating factors of Risby-Jones state of undress and alleged consumption of alcohol could see the Queenslander facing corporal punishment.

MFAT’s Safe Travel website warns tourists that parts of Indonesia are extremely conservative and visitors are advised to observe cultural sensitivities.

“Some areas, such as Aceh are extremely conservative, and expectations of high moral conduct are enforced. Sharia law operates in Aceh and it is expected that all visitors to the province behave in an appropriate manner and respect local customs,” reads MFAT’s travel advisory.

“New Zealanders are advised to respect religious and social traditions throughout Indonesia to avoid offending local sensitivities.”

On Sunday the family of the accused tourist released a statement saying that Risby-Jones wishes to apologise to the victims and the people of Indonesia and Australia for the shame the incident has caused them.

“He is extremely remorseful and apologetic and acknowledges the pain he has caused the victim,” said the family in a written statement.

“He further acknowledges the waste of resources his actions have caused the Simeulue Police.

“He is embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour and wants to hand on heart apologise.”