Tourists in Bali could break the new laws. Photo / Getty Images

Indonesia has halted its visa-free travel arrangements for over 159 countries as part of the country’s tourism shakeup.

Although New Zealand was not originally listed amongst the 92 nations able to apply for a Visa on Arrival (VoA), the Indonesian embassy in Wellington says Kiwi are able to apply for either an e-VoA online, prior to travel or on arrival.

Indonesian islands including Bali suspended visa-free travel for visa following the Covid-19 pandemic in favour of visa application on arrival. This formal pause of the visa-free travel is part of a move to tighter controls on international tourism to the country.

Previously tourists from these countries could enter Indonesia for up to 30 days with only a valid passport and proof of onward travel.

Visitors from New Zealand will now have to apply in advance for an eVoA or pay for a Visa on arrival to the country at a cost of Ir500,000 (around $52).

The suspension of the old agreement was signed into effect earlier this month, as part of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights decree on travel on June 7.

Countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will still be able to enter the country visa-free.

On Monday the Ministry of Law and Human Rights’ Immigration Director General, Silmy Karim, said that Indonesia was considering dropping new visa requirements with countries that reciprocated visa-free travel for Indonesians.

“If the visa-free policy is revived, we will have to justify it by reviewing these three criteria: a reciprocal aspect, benefits to Indonesia, and security considerations,” said the Director General.

Australian national Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland gives a thumb-up as he waits to be deported from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Photo / AP, Dita Alangkara.

Indonesia’s Tourism shakeup

Recently Indonesia has focused on high value tourism and cracking down on antisocial behaviour, particularly in popular visitor destinations.

Balinese Governor Wayan Koster launched a communication campaign encouraging tourists to observe modesty and respect cultural differences on the island.

“There has been an increase in the number of foreign tourists in Bali who are behaving inappropriately, or taking actions that don’t adhere to their visa,” he said earlier this month.

Since the start of the year 130 tourists have been deported from Indonesia including Australian Bodhi Risby-Jones who was released from prison on June 6 after a drunken rampage in Aceh province.



