Air New Zealand voted the best airline in top travel awards

Air New Zealand has won the top spot in two categories in Conde Nast Traveller's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Photo / Marty Melville

Air New Zealand has taken out the top spot in two categories, including best airline in the world, in the Conde Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The luxury UK-based travel magazine’s annual awards released its list of winners on October 1, with more than 575,000 readers from the UK casting their vote based on overall satisfaction across several categories, providing a rating on a scale of 100 points.

The national carrier was named the best airline in the world for the second time since it last won in 2017. It boasted a rating of 89.08, closely followed by Singapore Airlines in second place with a rating of 88.47, and in third place Qatar Airways, rating 87.11.

On the achievement, Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline was “thrilled” to receive the recognition and attributed the award to its employees.

“The achievement belongs to our incredible team who go above and beyond every day to deliver an exceptional flying experience,” she said.

Air NZ was also dubbed better than the rest for in-flight meals, winning best airline for food.

Conde Nast Traveller editors said the airline’s regional premium menu Taste of Aotearoa — which includes seared snapper, smoked kahawai rillette — earned it “top marks for food”.

A sample in-flight meal on Air New Zealand's Premium Economy. Photo / Air New Zealand
Geraghty said the company had placed a lot of attention on “elevating” its on-board food offering during the past year.

“We work hard to bring fresh and interesting food to our customers onboard. Our Taste of Aotearoa menu is an opportunity to spotlight the unique flavours of Aotearoa, championing the regions, and it’s a privilege to showcase the best our country has to offer and share that with the world.”

“We’re also proud to serve wine exclusively from New Zealand throughout the aircraft, and an incredible selection of New Zealand-produced spirits and craft beer,” she said.

In the category for best country, New Zealand sat in eighth spot — down three places from its ranking last year.

The magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards has been running for 27 years, launching in 1997.


Best airlines in the world according to Conde Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

10. Malaysia Airlines. Score 82.86

9. Swiss International Air Lines. Score 83.00

8. Delta Air Lines, US. Score 84.17

7. Virgin Atlantic, UK. Score 85.17

6. Etihad Airways, UAE. Score 85.18

5. British Airways. Score 86.49

4. Emirates, UAE. Score 86.92

3. Qatar Airways. Score 87.11

2. Singapore Airlines. Score 88.47

1. Air New Zealand. Score 89.08

Best airlines for food according to Conde Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

10. Delta Air Lines, US. Score 80.71

9. Swiss International Air Lines. Score 83.28

8. Etihad Airways, UAE. Score 85.00

7. Virgin Atlantic, UK. Score 85.28

6. Malaysia Airlines. Score 85.37

5. Emirates, UAE. Score 87.11

4. Qatar Airways. Score 88.03

3. Singapore Airlines. Score 88.85

2. British Airways. Score 89.11

1. Air New Zealand. Score 91.18

