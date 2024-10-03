Air New Zealand has won the top spot in two categories in Conde Nast Traveller's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Photo / Marty Melville

Air New Zealand has taken out the top spot in two categories, including best airline in the world, in the Conde Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The luxury UK-based travel magazine’s annual awards released its list of winners on October 1, with more than 575,000 readers from the UK casting their vote based on overall satisfaction across several categories, providing a rating on a scale of 100 points.

The national carrier was named the best airline in the world for the second time since it last won in 2017. It boasted a rating of 89.08, closely followed by Singapore Airlines in second place with a rating of 88.47, and in third place Qatar Airways, rating 87.11.

On the achievement, Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline was “thrilled” to receive the recognition and attributed the award to its employees.

“The achievement belongs to our incredible team who go above and beyond every day to deliver an exceptional flying experience,” she said.