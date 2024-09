KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

An Air New Zealand flight to Wellington from Auckland was forced to divert to Christchurch this morning reportedly due to issues with brakes.

A passenger on board flight NZ0405 said those on board were told two out of three brakes were reportedly not working.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Flightradar24 data showed the Airbus A320-232 circled twice over Cook Strait before being diverted to Christchurch.