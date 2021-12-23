Lusting for luxury: deluxe destinations for when you win Lotto

It surely doesn't get better than this? Make a wish for more luxury travel in 2022. Photo / 123rf

It surely doesn't get better than this? Make a wish for more luxury travel in 2022. Photo / 123rf

There's always a little bit of extra magic in the air come Christmas, which, if you err on the side of optimism, could result in your wildest dreams coming true.

Seeing as there's no better time to wish upon a star than the festive season, how about manifesting the opportunity to experience one of these absurdly luxurious destinations.

We'll admit, many of these sumptuous hangouts require international travel - so you might like to find a second star to ensure that happens, too.

A private slice of Fijian paradise

The lure of a Fijian getaway is strong for many a Kiwi.

Many a mind drifts to an escape to palm tree-lined, white-sand beaches, leading to warm and inviting waters, with daily temperatures hovering around 30. At Dolphin Island, just off the mainland of Viti Levu, you can experience exactly that dream, all in your own stunning, private island location, with not another traveller in sight.

If a private motu sounds like a bit of you, click here for all the dreamy details..

Arriving at Dolphin Island in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

10 of the world's most expensive hotels

Money can't buy us happiness but it sure can secure some pretty incredible accommodation.

After searching through the world's most lavish hotels, Merchant Cash Advance found the top ten according to how expensive a one night stay would be, and here at Travel, we're lifting the lid.

We guarantee you'll want to ogle the images for hours. Click here for the full gawk..

Interior of Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. Photo / Supplied

Decadent new villas to book in 2022

With space and privacy the ultimate post-pandemic commodity, dreamy exclusive-use homes are in high demand. Thankfully, there's a fleet of new offerings on the villa rental market to suit every style and taste.

From the green shires of Ireland to sun-soaked Cote d'Azur, if you have a penchant for the finer things in life, click here..

Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands is made up of 10 individually-owned private estates, including the Branson Estate, which sleeps 22 people in three villas. Photo / Virgin Unlimited

The royal treatment in the UK and Ireland

Want to take your next UK and Ireland holiday to the next level? Try one of these luxury hotels good enough for royalty.

We're talking spiffy manors fit for a Downton Abbey socialite and an 800-year-old castle that's seen more sires and dukes than you've had hot dinners.

One should click here for more details..

Burgh Island is a historic Art Deco hotel on a tidal island in Devon, England. Photo / Supplied

Luxurious new experiences in Australia for 2022

During the pandemic-induced slumber of the past two years, Australia's tourism industry has been quietly rebuilding in anticipation of welcoming visitors back to its considerable shores. Surprisingly, there are many fabulous new hotels and tours that have commenced operation in challenging times; while others have honed their product to be even more attractive to international visitors.

Here are some new and unexpected luxe ideas to add to your Aussie travel wish list...

No need to dilly-dally, click here to reveal the best of the rest..

Make a splash in 2022 at the luxurious pool at Crown Sydney, Barangaroo. Photo / Destination New South Wales

Wellness retreats to swoon over

After a challenging couple of years, the first thing on your mind when it comes to planning a wish list adventure could quite likely be wellness. If you're in need of a massive reset, some luxurious pampering, and the chance to change your life for the better, try one of these incredible spots guaranteed to transform mind, body and spirit.

Your body is a temple and should therefore be treated to stay in one. Click here for some exceptionally feel-good getaways..

Near not far: NZ's bucket list hot-spots for 2022

If anyone knows NZ like the back of her hand, it's Travel's own Editor Stephanie Holmes. Fortunately for the purpose of this piece, she's not opposed to a spot of luxury either...

It wasn't quite how I imagined my first two years as Travel Editor would be. I started the job in November 2019 and just four months later - before I'd had the chance to jet off to any international destinations - our borders closed.

But, as we have all discovered since March 2020, staying home is actually a good thing. Aotearoa New Zealand has an abundance of riches when it comes to travel and - when alert levels allow - I've thoroughly enjoyed getting to know them.

So, after two years of domestic travel, here's my insider's guide to the best New Zealand travel experiences to add to your 2022 bucket list.

A little splurge never harmed anyone. Quite the opposite. So click here for NZ's swishiest stay-cations..

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel in NZ. covid19.govt.nz