2022 travel: Get the royal treatment in these British & Irish hotels

Want to take your next UK and Ireland holiday to the next level? Try one of these luxury hotels good enough for royalty, writes Stephanie Holmes

The Torridon, Wester Ross, Scotland

In the Highlands of Scotland, this is Britain's most northerly five-star hotel. Originally built as hunting lodge Ben Damph House in 1887, the Victorian property is on the edge of a loch surrounded by 58 acres of parkland and towering peaks. Inside, you'll find 18 individually designed bedrooms, as well as 12 rooms in the former stable block, and self-catering private accommodation in the old boathouse. Within the hotel, there are two restaurants and two bars, including a whisky bar with more than 360 malts to choose from. Activities include guided walks and mountain biking, clay pigeon shooting, archery, kayaking, gorge scrambling and – for the brave – snorkelling in the loch.

From $578 per night. thetorridon.com

The stately Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. Photo / Supplied

Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxford, England

One for the foodies, this 15th-century manor house country retreat has celebrity chef Raymond Blanc at the helm as chef patron, and the two-Michelin-star on-site restaurant is a must-visit. The stars were awarded in the hotel's first year of opening in 1984; it has held them ever since. If the seven-course dinners aren't enough to sate your appetite, how about signing up for the cookery school? There's everything from half-day introductions to residential programmes, suitable for all experience levels.

From $2075 per night. belmond.com

Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland

This 800-year-old castle was once the home of the Guinness family but now is part of the Red Carnation group of hotels. Set on a 350-acre estate with landscaped gardens, ancient woodland and lake, there are 83 rooms and suites to choose from, along with six restaurants, three bars and an award-winning spa. Guests also have access to a 32-seat cinema, library, billiards room and cigar terrace, and activities include fly fishing, zip-lining and falconry.

From $660 per night. ashfordcastle.com

Ashford's 800-year-old castle was once the home of the Guinness family. Photo / Supplied

Beaverbrook, Surrey, England

Formerly the home of the first Baron Beaverbrook, Max Aitken, newspaper publisher, politician and close friend of Winston Churchill, this English country estate was opened to the public in 2007 following years of restoration work. The main house has 18 rooms, and there are a further 11 in the Garden House, along with a private Coach House for exclusive use. Many rooms feature grand four-poster beds and private balconies overlooking the 470-acre estate. Inside the hotel, you'll find a spa, as well as three restaurants, a deli and the very glamorous Sir Frank's Bar, where the walls are lined with more than 350 paintings by Victorian botanical artist Marianne North.

From $1063 per night. beaverbrook.co.uk

Bodysgallen is believed to have originally been built as a Welsh watchtower. Photo / Supplied

Bodysgallen Hall, Llandudno, Wales

Close to the seaside town of Llandudno, this country-house hotel is set on a 200-acre National Trust site, with gardens dating back to Elizabethan times. Rooms have a charming, old-fashioned design, with wood panelling, four-poster beds, open fireplaces, and, in the drawing room, 17th-century coats of arms. The hotel's website states Bodysgallen is believed to have originally been built as "a watchtower during the building of Conwy Castle, probably in the 13th century, to warn of surprise attack". Now, you'll find nothing but luxury.

From $440 per night. bodysgallen.com

Claridge's has been a staple on the luxury hotel scene since the 1850. Photo / Maybourne Hotel Group

Claridge's, London, England

In the heart of London's Mayfair, Claridge's has been a staple on the luxury hotel scene since the 1850s, becoming a favourite soon after opening with European royalty and heads of state. Transformed into an art deco icon in the 1920s, the hotel has a rich history and enduring legacy - in the 1940s it was a refuge from World War II for European kings; in the 50s it was home to Hollywood stars including Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and Bing Crosby, with Spencer Tracy once saying he'd rather go to Claridge's than to heaven when he died.

From $1204 per night. claridges.co.uk

Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland

As well as a luxurious and elegant hotel set in 840 acres of pristine parkland, Adare Manor is also home to Limerick's first Michelin-star restaurant, The Oak Room, so is a great destination for foodies. A spa and golf course round out the luxurious offerings, as well as experiences on offer including fishing, falconry, archery, cycling and interactive sessions with the estate's Irish gundogs and their trainers. If an overnight stay is out of reach, you can always visit for afternoon tea in The Gallery, a gorgeous space full of stained glass windows and ancient wood carvings.

From $964 per night. adaremanor.com

Burgh Island is an art deco landmark in Devon. Photo / Supplied

Burgh Island, Devon, England

For something wild and free, how about a stay on a secluded tidal island perched on one of Devon's gorgeous golden-sand beaches? Burgh Island is an art deco landmark, first built in 1929 and hosting everyone from politicians (Winston Churchill) to musicians (The Beatles) to famous writers (Agatha Christie and Noel Coward) in its time. There are 25 rooms and suites in the main hotel, or be inspired with a stay at Agatha's Beach House, first built in the 30s as a retreat for Christie where she wrote And Then There Were None and Evil Under the Sun, both set on the island.

From $945 per night. burghisland.com

Cliveden, Buckinghamshire, England

Cliveden was built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham as a gift to his mistress, and its reputation as a place of intrigue continued well into more modern times - in the 1960s it was where MP John Profumo and Christine Keeler, mistress of a Russian spy, began the illicit affair that would cause one of the biggest scandals in British political history. Since 1985, the house has been a luxury privately owned hotel, although its 376 acres of Grade-1 listed formal gardens and woodlands are open to all, under the care of the National Trust. Choose from a range of rooms and suites, or book the three-bedroom Spring Cottage for an indulgent, romantic hideaway. Mistresses not a pre-requisite.

From $1100 per night. clivedenhouse.co.uk