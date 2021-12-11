Luxury travel: A private slice of Fijian paradise

There are few places in the world you can luxuriate in an exclusive slice of paradise. Dolphin Island is one of them, writes Michael Neilson

The lure of a Fijian getaway is strong for many a Kiwi.

Many a mind drifts to an escape to palm tree-lined, white-sand beaches, leading to warm and inviting waters, with daily temperatures hovering around 30.

But that dream is rarely populated with the noisy, busy, family dominated reality of many resort getaways.

At Dolphin Island though, just off the mainland of Viti Levu, you can experience exactly that dream, all in your own stunning, private island location, with not another traveller in sight.

For this slice of paradise offers guests exclusive use of the 5.5ha island for the duration of their stay, whether that encompasses your family, a group of friends, or even just a couple.

Dolphin Island is luxurious, glamorous even - clientele range from world-famous pop stars (not saying who) to movie stars to All Blacks, rumour has it even the Queen has stayed there - with every possible need catered for.

The infinity pool at Dolphin Island, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

But importantly, it does not feel overdone. The service is impeccable, but you barely see it.

The food is divine and presented like a Michelin star restaurant, but it has the feel of a good home-cooked meal.

As I step off the water taxi on to the wharf, I am greeted with a warm "Welcome home!", and a big hug from Dawn Simpson, along with friendly introductions from each of her talented staff.

Dawn has been the matriarch of the island for more than a decade.

She is guests' go-to for ideas on everything from activities to wine selections, but most importantly, what you are going to be eating.

"What would you like for dinner?" Dawn asks, just after I've settled into my spacious and elegant villa, fruit cocktail in hand.

Meal choices and times, activities, are all up to you, with the staff always within reach to provide some guidance, or mix a cheeky pina colada.

Cuisine-wise, I am eager to sample the local seafood, and so for my first night it's a whole pan-fried fish - caught that afternoon - dressed in a delicious salsa, alongside garlic prawns and a range of fresh salads, and followed by all of the tropical fruits you can imagine.

Expert staff are at hand to whip up delicious meals and even cocktails as you please. Photo / Supplied

Produce is sourced fresh from the island or local markets from the mainland. Seafood comes freshly caught off the boats, before Dawn performs her magic transforming it all into extravagant meals with a homestyle Fijian flair.

I wash it all down with an ice-cold Fiji Lager, before sampling from their vast array of wines.

After a long day of travel, I indulge in a long hot bath before catching some much-needed shut-eye, feeling a very long and comfortable way from my inner-city Auckland dwelling.

The next morning after washing up in the private outdoor shower it's time to indulge in a wholesome breakfast of an omelette, tropical fruits (getting used to this) and juices, and of course a flat white.

The day is entirely mine. Options include exploring the surrounding waters by paddleboard or kayak, a spot of fishing, exploring the mainland highlands on guided treks, and even scuba diving the world-famous Bligh Waters a short boat ride away. If that all sounds too much, it's also perfectly acceptable to laze by the infinity pool or in a hammock under a palm tree.

The lounge area on Dolphin Island, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

For me, I'm straight out on to the water. I soon realise paddleboarding is a little tougher than it looks - upwind anyway - and settle for a kayak to explore the neighbouring islands for the day. There is also the option of a sailboat, but I don't trust my ability.

Dawn and team helpfully point out the highlights to check out, and where the reefs are best for a spot of snorkelling.

A couple of hours later I return feeling rather accomplished, having discovered two postcard-perfect islands, and decide to escape the glorious Fijian sun for a little and dive into a book, yes, under a palm tree, on my own little stretch of sand.

Cool refreshments are never far, with a packed chilly bin within arm's reach.

For lunch today I'd mentioned to Dawn how keen I was to try kokoda, a Fijian speciality of raw fish mixed with coconut milk and lime.

Well, out comes one of the biggest bowls I can imagine, along with prawns and salads and all kinds of goodness.

I indulge a little too much, so it was back to my book for a couple of hours under a palm tree with a gentle sea breeze, before my deep tissue massage at 4pm. Dolphin Island offers a full spa range, including Fijian-style massages that will sort out even the most stubborn knots.

Feeling ever so relaxed I take a little soak in the infinity pool.

"Would you like something to drink?" comes a welcome voice.

"A pina colada seems about right," I decide.

"It'll be about seven minutes," comes the response.

Seven minutes later it appears. "I had to go and get the coconut," is the explanation for what hadn't even occurred to me to be a delay.

The thoughtfully-designed outdoor area is excellent for any type of visit - and it is all yours. Photo / Supplied

Fresh, and delicious - I am getting used to this.

Dinner follows shortly after, with the main attraction lobster.

That evening I drink kava with the staff, a nice way to learn about the local lifestyles and cultures, before settling in for another decent sleep.

For my final morning, a couple of the team take me on a motorboat to an island across the channel for more paddleboarding - this time downwind. I spend about an hour out on the water and love every minute.

Real life in Auckland seems a long way from "home".

CHECKLIST: DOLPHIN ISLAND

DETAILS

A maximum of eight guests can stay at any one time, receiving exclusive use of the island and its facilities. Guests can travel for 2.5 hours by private car from Nadi International Airport, or choose to transfer by floatplane or helicopter to Dolphin Island. For information on package pricing, go to dolphinislandfiji.com