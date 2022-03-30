Try to avoid these common tourist mistakes. Photo / Pexels

You may try your best to blend in and behave like a local but if you're new to a city, country or culture, it's natural to make a few faux-pas. Many mistakes may never be realised until long after your travels.

Fortunately, with a little research and some insider insights, you can avoid making some of the more obvious mistakes and missteps.

In an effort to do just that, one traveller took to the online forum Reddit and asked locals to share common mistakes visitors make.

The topic was a popular one with more than 6,700 comments made by people around the globe.

Common mistakes travellers make while overseas

Norway may advertise cheap flights from the UK but you'll pay dearly for the rest of your time there. Photo / Unsplash

"Underestimating how expensive the cost of living is in Norway. I've seen jaws drop when tourists discover the price of the two beers they ordered."

—u/TheYoupi



Visiting Oxford? Don't ask a local where Oxford University is. "The university is spread all throughout the town - to the extent to where the town is basically a big uni campus. Different colleges have different buildings, and it's not like the US where they're all in a singular central location

—u/jumpedunderjumpman



"Underestimating the size of Australia. No, you can't do a day trip to Cairns from Brisbane. That's like a two day drive. Even driving to Sydney from Brisbane would take you 12 hours."

—u/trumpstinyhandssayhi



"In Iceland, people don't realize how expensive everything is here, especially going out to eat. If you're going to a restaurant, expect $30–50 entrees everywhere. Mix in some cheap street food (like Icelandic hot dogs) or find accommodations with a kitchen so you can cook."

—u/DonkeyDD

"They say "Gracias" instead of "Obrigado". Portugal doesn't speak Spanish."

—u/ tochasHD

Save your Spanish while in Portugal. Photo / Unsplash

"People come to the US expecting to see too much in one visit. Unless you're prepared to shell out thousands of dollars on very coordinated flights, you aren't going to see the Statue of Liberty, the Grand Canyon, the Alamo, Hollywood and Yosemite Park all in one week. It's a big country, so pick a few states and stick to that."

—u/deleted



"They trust taxi drivers in Greece. When you're in my home country, never trust them. You're just asking to be overcharged. Stick to renting a car or, at the very least, ask a local for typical cab prices before you get in the car."

—u/I_hate_traveling



"Bringing winter clothes in the middle of summer. Some people don't realise that southern Canada actually gets quite warm in July (25-35 C). It's only permasnow up north."

—u/xarrenJhuud



"They ask: 'I'm going to Oslo, what's your best advice for seeing the northern lights?' Oslo is too far south to be a reliable destination to see the Northern Lights."

—u/SalSomer



"When you sit down to eat in a restaurant in Portugal, the waiter will usually bring you bread, olives, or some other snacks. I always see tourists get mad when they are charged for eating these seemingly 'free' snacks, but that's just how things work here. If you eat it, expect to pay for it. If you don't touch it, your waiter will take it away and pretend like [they] never existed."

—u/BaiRuoBing

Their hats may be funny but be warned, the Queen's Guard are trained military members. Photo / Unsplash

"Tourists visiting London think the Royal Guard in London are just men in silly hats that are not allowed to move. Actually, they're military men who will absolutely knock you out if you mess with them."

—u/LeahUK

"I am from Houston. Best advice for BBQ is to get out of the cities and just pull over to random BBQ joints you see on the side of the road. I've found that the best BBQ is in the middle of nowhere."

—u/SodaCanBob



"In Canada, don't you dare try to put ketchup on our poutine. Look, I'm a huge ketchup fan, but poutine is already covered in gravy and cheese curds, ketchup doesn't belong anywhere near it."

—u/RupeThereItIs



"Tourists visiting Los Angeles always underestimate the time it'll take to get from point A to point B. Our traffic is terrible, and you should add 30 minutes to an hour whenever you want to drive anywhere."

—aimeecurameng

Asia isn't always cheap to visit, especially if you travel to Hong Kong. Photo / Unsplash

"People always visit Hong Kong thinking it's a cheap South Asian destination like Thailand. Yeah...not so much. Hong Kong is pricey. It's an amazing place to visit if you have some cash, but not so much for backpackers on a strict budget."

—u/DongLaiCha



"Most tourists who go to Marrakesh book a hotel room, but you should really stay in a riad (a traditional Moroccan house built around a garden) rather than at a hotel or hostel. Riads are a big part of the Marrakech experience. It's unique and the hospitality is awesome. Usually the staff or owners can show you around the chaotic and bustling medina, which is especially helpful."

—u/abedmcnulty



"Lots of visitors will only visit London, but the U.K. has great seaside towns like Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, and more that are well worth a visit. British seaside holidays have a unique charm that you won't find in the city."

—u/FloppyEaredDog