One woman has found an unusual way to fund her Disney fix. Photo / Adrian Valverde, Unsplash

Few people probably love Disney as much as Liz Gramlich.

In fact, the 28-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania loves it so much that she has found an unusual way to fund her monthly visits to Florida's Walt Disney World, according to Fox News.

Gramlich has followed a New Year's resolution to visit the resort every month this year, with a trip planned for April.

Her love began in 2020 after Covid-19 caused admissions to the kingdom to drop and it became feasible to visit often.

Now, as the pandemic restrictions loosen and travel prices rise, Gramlich had to think of a way to fund her new passion.

So, twice a week every week, she donates plasma and uses the money to fund her trips.

Since it takes two hours to fly from Philadelphia to Orlando, Gramlich often goes to the theme park for a single day, saying it became "a little extra thing to bring some magic and fun to our lives with everything going on in the world right now."

For this reason, Gramlich decided to make the trip a priority, and go every month. However, these regular trips to Disney soon became a study in the rising cost of travel.

When she first began visiting Disney World in 2020 with her sister, round trip flights were US$25 (NZ$35).

"That was cheaper than gas for a round trip somewhere," Gramlich said.

Even when costs doubled, she added, it was still cheaper than an Uber or Lyft ride from the airport to the Disney World parks.

Now, however, flights are back up and cost US$150 (NZ$215) each.

"That's shocking compared to what we've paid in the past," Gramlich said.

"So we've had to adjust to make sure we could cover those costs."

By donating plasma (a component of blood that does not include blood cells) up to twice a week, Gramlich can cover the cost of flights and hotels.

By donating plasma, one American woman can afford to go to Disney every month. Photo / 123rf

The unusual side-hustle can make up to $1430 per month, depending on when she goes and the demand. The clinic doesn't pay for plasma but instead her time, which is about 30 minutes, eight times a month, Gramlich said.

Once, Gramlich made enough money to cover "the entire cost of being able to go to Disney World" during a single donation.

As flight costs rise, Gramlich said she can't entirely rely on plasma donation to cover the costs so she also uses her savings.

According to the Red Cross, plasma donations can be beneficial for people with various illnesses and medical emergencies.

Gramlich said it felt good to know her donations could be helpful to people who needed them.

"When it came down to it, I was like, 'Oh, I can help somebody by donating plasma instead of doing something else,'" she said.

Gramlich was told by her donation centre that plasma donation should not be a main source of income because it is never guaranteed you can donate. At times, Gramlich has not donated because her pulse is too high.

During these times, she has other saving methods.

The resolution and associated costs may seem extravagant, but Gramlich said it's worth it for the joy it brings.

"We've been sitting in the pandemic all this time… And this has just been a way, not to escape, but to add a little bit of magic into your life."

She may not continue to go every month after this year, but it will always be a favourite place for her.